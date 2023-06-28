Mohun Bagan Super Giant announce arrival of Australian striker Jason Cummings ahead of 2023-24 season

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have announced the long-awaited arrival of Australian striker Jason Cummings on a three-year deal until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Cummings played for A-League side Central Coast Mariners, guiding the team to an unprecedented title. This included scoring a hat-trick in the finals of the competition. He arrives in exceptional form and will hope to showcase his talents under coach Juan Ferrando.

Cummings started his career at Scottish club Hibernian, where he gained prominence by netting an impressive tally of 71 goals in over 150 appearances. Following his success in Scotland, Cummings represented clubs like Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United, Luton Town, and Shrewsbury Town in England.

After spending four years on English shores, he moved back to Scotland with Dundee United before joining Central Coast Mariners in 2021.

His form in Australia was splendid as he notched up an impressive tally of 21 goals in just 29 appearances last season. His remarkable achievements included clinching the A-League title and earning a well-deserved spot in the PFA A-League team of the season.

Addressing the Mohun Bagan media during his unveiling, Jason Cummings expressed his delight and revealed his pride in representing the club. He said:

"The ISL [Indian Super League] is now an important league to the players of A-League. I have been following Indian football for the past few years.

"When I was offered by Mohun Bagan, I started my research on them. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. Moreover, Mohun Bagan won the ISL last season. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years.”

In addition to Cummings, Mohun Bagan have bolstered their squad even further by acquiring the services of Anirudh Thapa and Armando Sadiku.

How Jason Cummings could fit in at Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Jason Cummings is certainly a marquee signing for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The striker brings with him a stellar reputation as a versatile goalscorer and is anticipated to make an immediate impact in the ISL.

Given the presence of Dimitri Petratos and Armando Sadiku as the club's strikers, it will be intriguing to witness how Juan Ferrando utilizes Cummings. Ferrando could shift to a 4-4-2 formation, with the Australian as the central striker and one of Petratos and Sadiku playing a support role behind him.

Furthermore, with Cummings' ability play as an attacking midfielder, the team can adhere to their favored 4-2-3-1 formation without any compromises. Either way, the 27-year-old will add depth to the squad and massively improve the quality of Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s goal-scoring potential.

The Mariners struggled at times in front of goal last season, with Dimitri Petratos accounting for over 45% of their goals. The burden on him is expected be reduced with the arrival of Jason Cummings.

