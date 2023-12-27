Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose heaps praise on ISL - "The league is helping current generation dream big"

Indian footballer Subhasish Bose has opened up on how the Indian Super League (ISL) has transformed the careers of young and aspiring footballers in the country.

The 28-year-old, who began his career with Sporting Goa, is the current captain of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. He was one of the pivotal members of their ISL 2022-23 champion squad.

In an interaction with the league about the impact of ISL, he said:

"There is a lot of opportunity and the ISL has helped spread the message amongst the masses that football can be taken up as a profession in India. When we started off, it was pure passion at play. I wasn’t sure whether I could sustain my family by merely playing the game.

"However, the ISL has helped bring in greater exposure and the league is helping the current generation dream big, become professional footballers, and represent their favorite clubs and most importantly, the country."

The Kolkata-based defender also spoke about the iconic Kolkata Derby and the pulsating rivalry between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC.

"Ever since childhood, as a Bengali boy, I didn’t talk to my friends who are East Bengal FC fans during the derby day. As a professional player, I believe that these things help grow Indian football. However, I would always insist for the rivalry to exist only for the 90 minutes that the game takes place.

"Now, I have a lot of friends who are East Bengal FC fans, but the rivalry between us remains only for the time of the game. After that, we go out, have dinner, have fun, etc.

"The fan base for Indian football has grown a lot. People used to consume only European football, mainly the English Premier League (EPL) earlier. But, that interest is getting converted into our sport now. Kolkata is known as the Mecca of football in India because of the rivalry between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC."

He further spooke about what it means for him to represent a legendary club like Mohun Bagan and to play in front of their vociferous fans.

“I feel very passionate about playing for the Mariners because I believe they are the best fans in the country. Winning the ISL trophy with the Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season has been the highlight of my career in this league so far. We had been trying for that for many years and to achieve it finally was a great moment.

"Secondly, scoring against India’s best goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu during our matches against Bengaluru FC is a very memorable moment! Every game that I play in front of the Mohun Bagan crowd is something to cherish. Even when I am tired at around the 70-80 minute mark, they cheer us up and it energizes me even more, encouraging me to perform even better.”

Subhasish Bose sees experience of playing under foreign coaches in ISL as highly beneficial

Subhasish Bose has represented the Blue Tigers in 34 matches so far. He made his International debut for India back in June 2018 and spoke highly about the exposure that players gain while playing in the ISL.

"The Indian Super League (ISL) has helped Indian football and its players grow tremendously in the last decade. Playing under foreign coaches and Spanish, French, and other teammates, who have played for their national team, has enabled us to improve our individual qualities too. It has encouraged us to play more fearlessly for the national team."

The league, which began in 2014, has been serving as a perfect platform for young, talented footballers across the nation. They can showcase their talents and also get into the limelight at the global level.