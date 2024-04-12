Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeat Bengaluru FC 4-0 to set up a mouthwatering final game of the season | ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Bengaluru FC 4-0 in their match week 22 game of the ISL 2023-24 season in Bangalore on Thursday (April 11). It was the Mariners' 21st game of the season. The Blues, though, were playing their 22nd and final game of the season.

The Mariners came into the game being placed second on the points table and having already secured a place in the playoffs. Still, Mohun Bagan had a lot to play for, with the league shield on the line and also FC Goa breathing down their neck for the second spot.

Bengaluru FC had nothing but pride to play for. The Blues came into the game being placed 10th on the points table, and with the result today, they ended their season at 10th.

The game started with the hosts having an early chance, but captain Sunil Chhetri failed to keep his header on target from a Shivaldo cross in the fifth minute. Amandeep Bhan could have seen a red card in the ninth minute after a blatant late high boot to Shivaldo's chest, but the referee was lenient and just showed a yellow card.

The visitors slowly got a foothold into the game and started gaining control. Anwar Ali and Dimitri Petratos missed chances in the 13th and 15th minute respectively.

Hector Yutse opened the scoring for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 17th minute when a Dimitri Petratos corner hit the crossbar and fell nicely to him on the rebound. The centre-back made no mistake in converting from the rebound to give the Mariners the lead. Armando Sadiku missed a chance to double the lead in the 19th minute after receiving a pass from Joni Kauko.

Bengaluru FC had a shot on target in the 20th minute by Suresh Singh but was saved easily by Vishal Kaith. Mohun Bagan Super Giant tried hard to double their lead but failed.

The Blues had a chance to score the equalizer in the 40th minute after Bengaluru FC were awarded a penalty, but Captain Sunil Chhetri missed from the spot after his spot kick hit the crossbar.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors. Mohun Bagan Super Giant took off Amandeep Bhan and introduced Asish Rai into the game. The change had a significant impact.

Manvir Singh doubled the lead for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 51st minute when he received a pass from Kauko, dribbled into the box, and slotted the ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at his near post. The goal seemed to open the floodgates, as Anirudh Thapa scored in the 54th minute to make it 3-0 after receiving the ball from a Petratos pass.

Bengaluru FC made a triple change in desperation to secure some pride from the game. They introduced Rohit Danu, Sivashakti Narayanan, and Molla but to no avail.

Armando Sadiku made it 4-0 for the visitors in the 59th minute after he received a pass from Manvir inside the box and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Bengaluru FC tried hard to score a goal but failed to do so. Mohun Bagan Super Giant missed a couple of chances to increase their lead. The scoreboard at full-time read 4-0 in favor of the visitors.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant need to win their last game to win the league shield

Sadiku scored the fourth goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant need to win their final league game against Mumbai City FC (Monday, April 15) to win the league shield this season. Even a draw would mean that the Islanders would retain the title.

Antonio Habas' side needs to win their last game if they want to secure the second-placed spot, as a win for FC Goa and the Mariners losing would mean the Gaurs secure the second spot given they have a better head-to-head record this season.

The Mariners would want to win their last game to win the league shield and secure a spot in the ACL 2 Championship.

Bengaluru FC need to rethink their strategy

Bengaluru FC failed to put up a performance today (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC had a torrid season and finished in 10th place on the league table ahead of Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC. They will need a complete overhaul of the club's structure, with legends like Sunil Chhetri not contributing much.

This was one of Bengaluru FC's worst seasons, and they would want to make immediate changes in the squad to take them back to their previous glory.

The Blues will hope their new generation can carry forward the winning tradition of the older tradition.