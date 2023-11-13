Mohun Bagan Super Giant passed on the opportunity to sign FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta - Reports 

Picture Andres Iniesta in the Indian Super League. Well, the prospect of such a transfer is certainly a dream for football enthusiasts in India and nearly materialized at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

According to the Times of India journalist, Marcus Mergulhao, Iniesta’s representatives contacted Mohun Bagan Super Giant after he decided to end his spell in Japan. However, the club deemed Iniesta’s substantial wages of USD 8 million (approximately 65 crores in Indian rupees) excessive, leading Mohun Bagan to terminate the discussions.

Instead, the 39-year-old football icon opted to join UAE side Emirates Club in August. Iniesta has already showcased his ability by scoring twice for the club in eight appearances.

Iniesta, undeniably one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the sport, would have marked the most significant transfer in recent years for the Indian Super League had he made the move.

After graduating from the renowned La Masia Academy, he made his debut for FC Barcelona in 2002 at the age of 18 and has won 35 trophies during his sixteen-year tenure with the club.

This impressive tally includes four UEFA Champions League and nine La Liga titles. Notably, he scored the winner in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, while also adding the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 during Spain’s golden era.

Following his spell with FC Barcelona, Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in 2018, where he played for five seasons, making over 130 appearances for the club.

Other footballing icons who almost graced the Indian Super League

Iniesta is arguably the most prominent figure who came close to gracing the ISL recently, but there have been several legendary players who almost moved to Indian clubs.

One notable name is the Brazilian icon Ronaldinho. During the first season of the ISL, Chennaiyin FC had a golden opportunity to secure Ronaldinho’s signature, but financial disagreements led to the deal falling through.

Similarly, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba almost signed with ISL club Atletico De Kolkata in 2015. Following his Premier League triumph with Chelsea, Drogba was offered $1 million to join the Kolkata-based side. Despite mutual interest, the deal fell through, and Drogba chose to join Montreal Impact in the MLS instead.

Mohun Bagan found themselves in the midst of significant transfer talks. Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa was reported to be close to joining the club in 2022, but despite the strong interest from the club, Costa made it clear that he had no intention of moving to India.

Other notable names like Yaya Toure and Cesc Fabregas also drew attention, but their high salary demands proved challenging for ISL clubs to meet, leading to the collapse of their potential transfers.