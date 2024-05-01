Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Armando Sadiku suspended, to miss ISL 2023-24 Final

The All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee has decided to suspend Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Armando Sadiku for 2+2 matches for violation of Article 51 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2023, against Odisha FC on April 23, 2024.

The Albanian player received a red card in the 67th minute during the first leg of the first semi-final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC. He missed the second leg against Odisha FC and will miss the ISL 2023-24 Final against Mumbai City FC on Saturday (May 4).

The All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee also fined Armando Sadiku Rs.50,000.

"The MBSG footballer from Albania was found in breach of Article 51 of the Code due to his offensive gestures in the technical area against a match official, following his second yellow card (automatic red) in the 67th minute of the match," a statement from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) added.

Armando Sadiku will serve a two-match ban, missing the matches against Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC in the remainder of the Indian Super League 2023-24.

The 32-year-old striker has been put on a probationary period for two years and if he is found guilty of another offence, the remaining two-match suspension from the All India Football Federation will come into the picture along with the suspension for the offence during that time.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Final

Day & Date: Saturday (May 4, 2024)

Time: 7:30 pm IST (Kick-off time)

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata (popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium)

Telecast & Live-Stream: Sports18 Network and JioCinema

