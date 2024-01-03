Mohun Bagan Super Giant sack Juan Ferrando; announce Habas as new head coach

Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the removal of head coach Juan Ferrando mid-season on Wednesday. They also announced former manager Antonio Lopez Habas as interim head coach to replace him.

Habas, who coached ATK and then ATK Mohun Bagan in two terms from 2014 to 2016 and later from 2019 to 2021, is expected to bring in a new style of play to the Mariners, who have hardly been at their best in the recent past.

Mohun Bagan lost the last three games that they played, against Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters, of which the last two came at home. While it was no secret that the top management was unhappy with Ferrando's style of playing, his sacking did not come along the expected lines.

The Spaniard, who arrived in Kolkata after having coached FC Goa, led the club to the ISL title last season. He also led the Mariners to the Durand Cup title this year by beating arch-rivals East Bengal in the final.

Juan Ferrando was one of the finest managers Mohun Bagan have had in the recent past

Juan Ferrando will go down as one of the finest managers Mohun Bagan have had in the recent past. Although his playing system was roundly criticised of late for not getting the best out of all his top players owing to the shape-shifting formation, he will be dearly missed by the club.

Newly appointed interim coach Habas, who returns to the club after having been sacked in favor of Ferrando in December 2021, has won the ISL with ATK and Atletico de Kolkata in 2014 and 2019-20, respectively.

The Mariners are now fifth in the ISL league table and seven points behind leader Kerala Blasters, who have played two matches more than them. The Kalinga Super Cup will be Habas' first assignment in this tenure at the club.