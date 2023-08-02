Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Hector Yuste ahead of the upcoming season - Reports

Continuing with their intention to make big-name signings in the ongoing transfer window, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have signed Hector Yuste ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to TOI.

The center-back joins the defending ISL champions from Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia, where he spent two seasons from 2021 to 2023. Yuste is known to play as a central holding midfielder as well.

The Spaniard will add a lot of variety to manager Juan Ferrando's squad and allow the Kolkata club to play other players around him. He will undoubtedly add a lot of defensive solidity to the team.

Hector Yuste is about six foot three inches tall, which means that he can be a target man inside the box during dead ball situations.

Hector Yuste played against Manchester United last season

The 35-year-old has played for a lot of top clubs in Europe in the past, which includes the likes of Mallorca and Granada in Spain and Apollo Limassol in Cyprus. He will bring with him a wealth of experience that will aid the youngsters in the Mohun Bagan camp. They can learn a lot from him on how to tackle situations and handle pressure with ease.

One of the greatest boasts that Hector Yuste can bring with him is having played against Manchester United last season in the UEFA Europa League. This sort of experience will help Mohun Bagan immensely.

He is expected to partner with Anwar Ali in the heart of the Mariners' defense. Subhashish Bose and Asish Rai are expected to be the fullbacks, with Vishal Kaith manning the goal.

A product of the Cartagena Academy in Spain, Yuste has also plied his trade for the likes of Las Palais, Salamanca, and Racing Santander in the country. After his final spell with Mallorca, he moved out of the country and was snapped up by Apollon Limassol in Cyprus in 2017. He made a whopping 91 appearances for the club till 2021 and also bagged 10 goals during his stay.

Manager Juan Ferrando will feel extremely glad about this acquisition of his, given the solidity Yuste will lend to the defense at Salt Lake.