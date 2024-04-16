Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC records attendance of 61,777 spectators | ISL 2023-24

A total of 61,177 spectators were present at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to witness Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinch the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield on Monday, April 15. Notably, this was among the highest-attended games in ISL history.

Indian cricketer and IPL side Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul was also in attendance as Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City 2-1 to take the League Winners Shield and thus earn a berth in the AFC Champions League 2.

This was the first time that Super Giant won the Shield in the tournament's history. Leading into the game, the Kolkata-based side were two points behind then-leaders Mumbai City. The win on Monday helped Bagan get to 48 points from 22 matches, one more than Mumbai, who finished with 47.

After the win, skipper Subhasish Bose led his teammates to celebrate the trophy win with the fans. Here’s a look at the clip of the same:

Who won the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield last season?

Mumbai City FC won the ISL League Winners Shield last season after beating FC Goa 5-3. That was the second time that the Mumbai club won the Winners Shield. They had won their first Shield in the 2020-21 season, beating Mohun Bagan 2-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC got hold of the Winners Shield in the 2021-22 season, finishing at the top of the table. FC Goa had won the League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season, becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage on the back of a crushing 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC.

