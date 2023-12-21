Mood upbeat in Hyderabad FC camp ahead of Jamshedpur FC clash; ominous signs for the Red Miners | Indian Super League 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, who are back home at the Maidaan in Gachibowli for the first time since they took on Bengaluru FC on November 4, are ready to tackle Jamshedpur FC in a match between two of the last-ranked sides in the Indian Super League on Thursday.

Hyderabad FC, winners of the 2021-22 edition of the ISL, have had an indifferent start to the season, drawing four and losing six of the matches that they have played so far. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, have not fared much better, winning one, drawing three, and losing six.

While Jamshedpur FC are ranked 11th in the league table with six points, Hyderabad are perched even lower, in the last position, with a mere four points to their name.

The mood in the Nawabs' camp, however, is upbeat. Everyone seems to be smiling and pleased about playing at home again.

Although they were supposed to take on Mohun Bagan here on December 2, the game had to be shifted to Bhubaneswar owing to the assembly elections in Telangana.

As a result, the pent-up frustration in the camp is looking for a release, and no release would be sweeter than a victory against the Red Miners, who beat them in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

This is also Hyderabad FC's last game before the ISL takes a bit of a breather for the winter break, and the club will want to give their supporters something to smile about over Christmas and the New Year festivities.

"We are delighted to be back at the Maidaan after such a long gap. We last played here against Bengaluru, and it was unfortunate that our game against Mohun Bagan got moved to Bhubaneswar. We are looking forward to seeing the fans back at the stadium painting it yellow and black," a senior club official told Sportskeeda ahead of the game.

Winger Joe Knowles, who was brought in by the club in the summer transfer window ostensibly to replace the departing Joel Chianese, has been at the forefront of the Nawabs' attacks all season.

Although the Australian has not been able to get on the scoresheet yet, he has created more than 53 percent of chances for the Yellow and Blacks this season and has had significantly more touches than his colleagues in the opposition's box.

He has formed a stellar link-up with Mohammad Yasir, who operates on the right flank as opposed to Knowles' left.

Although the two have not been successful in terms of numbers, the brilliance with the ball at their feet has been clear for everyone to see.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of the game about his partnership with Yasir, Knowles was forthcoming.

"Yasir is a top player, so he always makes it easy to understand what type of movements and balls he is going to play. I don't think we have brought our best link-up to the pitch yet but in training, it's very easy to make runs knowing where he is going to put the ball. I hope we can continue to build on our training and bring it into the games," said Knowles.

"I think we have a lot of talented younger players and they have done very well when they have come into the team" - Joe Knowles

Hyderabad FC's Joe Knowles in action against Mohun Bagan this season. (HYD)

Knowles, who has had the experience of playing in Australia and Scotland before moving to India, is one of the senior players in the Nawabs' lineup, despite being just 27 years old.

The former Brisbane Roar star is often seen giving advice and inspiration to his younger teammates on the pitch.

Hyderabad FC, who are known to promote youngsters as a philosophy, have benefited from having Knowles in their side to guide those who are trying to break into the team.

As a result, the likes of Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Chothe, and Ramhlunchhunga, among others have benefitted from the club's far-reaching policy.

"I think we have a lot of talented younger players and they have done very well when they have come into the team. I try to help them with things I've been told when I was in their position trying to break into the team and also pointers to help guide them in the right direction," said Knowles.

"Mark (Zothanpuia) has been very good. He has come in and played out of position and done very well. The boys off the bench- (Makan) Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga and (Abdul) Rabeeh have that young energy and technical talent to match so it's always exciting when they play," he added.

All said and done, this is Hyderabad FC's last chance before the winter break to give their supporters something to cheer about.

There appears to be something positive on the cards given the healthy atmosphere that is prevalent in the club. The results may not be going their way, but it is only a matter of time before the tides change.

The Nawabs would like nothing better than to open their account in the league with a win over Jamshedpur FC and avenge the two recent defeats they suffered at the hands of the same opponents - one earlier this season and the other towards the end of the last campaign.