Multiple ISL clubs including NorthEast United FC and East Bengal in the race to secure Melroy Assisi's signature

Multiple Indian Super League (ISL) outfits are after the signature of Rajasthan United FC center-back Melroy Melwin Assisi ahead of the upcoming season, sources in the know of the proceedings confirmed to Sportskeeda.

Currently, NorthEast United FC and newly-promoted Punjab FC are the front-runners in the race. However, a source disclosed that the talks with neither club are still in the final stages.

Furthermore, a third club - East Bengal FC - have shown interest in the 24-year-old's services. Odisha FC and Melroy's former club Chennaiyin FC have also held initial talks with the defender but at this stage, there's nothing concrete from either party.

Melroy signed a three-year contract with Rajasthan United last summer which ends in 2025. Hence, whichever club ultimately decides to sway him away from the Desert Warriors will have to pay a transfer fee.

Could 2023-24 be the breakthrough season for Melroy Assisi?

Melroy Assisi's rise through the ranks wasn't quite meteoric but definitely agricultural.

Born in Vasai-Virar, a municipality on the outskirts of Mumbai, he didn't have the best of opportunities to dwell in the game of football. But the center-back broke into the youth setup of now-defunct Mumbai FC, giving a huge boost in his professional footballing journey.

Mumbai FC were dissolved in 2015 and then he started playing for Union Bank of India. Through spells with the likes of RF Young Champs, Chennaiyin FC's youth team, and ARA FC, Melroy transformed into an absolute grafter, utilizing every minute he got into the pitch.

Ultimately, it was at Rajasthan United where the youngster bloomed to his fullest and is now the center of attraction for several ISL outfits.

Given his backdrop and his hard-working approach, it isn't far-fetched to say Melroy will eventually make a place for himself in the top-tier league of the country. But at which club? Only time will tell.

