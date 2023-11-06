Mumbai City FC suffered a 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal SFC in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Group D fixture on Monday (November 6).

The Islanders displayed resilience until Mehtab Singh’s dismissal, which then allowed the two-time Asian champions to capitalize and net two goals, ultimately securing a valuable three points in Mumbai.

Unlike the reverse fixture where Mumbai City conceded within five minutes, they began this match with a positive and proactive approach, generating a couple of clear-cut opportunities and forcing Al Owais into action.

After a strong start by the hosts, Al-Hilal took control of the proceedings, setting the tempo and maintaining control of the possession. Phurba Lachenpa had to make three brilliant saves to keep the scores level at the end of the first half.

The start of the second half mirrored the first, with Al-Hilal dominating the proceedings. However, a turning point occurred at the hour mark when Mehtab Singh received his second yellow card for a cynical foul on Ruben Neves. He had already been cautioned earlier in the first half for a collision with Mitrovic.

Capitalizing on their numerical advantage, Al-Hilal swiftly broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute. A precise cross from the left flank by Al-Burayk found Michael’s well-timed run, who steered his header into the back of the net.

Despite Aleksander Mitrovic having a relatively subdued performance throughout the game, he extended Al-Hilal’s lead to 2-0 in the 85th minute, effectively putting the game to bed.

Al-Hilal then opted to slow down the tempo and secure a comfortable victory. They solidified their position at the top of Group D, booking their spot in the AFC Champions League knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC remain bottom of the table, without a single point to their name. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Islanders fared against Al-Hilal.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Phurba Lachenpa [9.0]

Lachenpa was called into action early in the game and made three outstanding saves in the first half. First, he denied Michael from close range and followed it up with brilliant parries to deny Ruben Neves and Al-Dawsari.

Overall, it was an exceptional performance by Lachenpa, as he played a pivotal role in keeping Mumbai City FC competitive in the game.

Rahul Bheke [7.5]

Bheke has largely struggled this season and his form has seen him start just one game in the AFC Champions League.

He was given a tough assignment to mark Al-Dawsari and Al Burayk, but displayed remarkable solidity, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by this dynamic duo until the red card situation.

Mehtab Singh [6.0]

Mehtab made several clearances and won crucial duels against Aleksander Mitrovic in the first half. His support on the flanks, particularly in tandem with Rahul Bheke, proved crucial to the team’s defensive efforts.

Nonetheless, all his good work was undone, as a reckless challenge led to him receiving two yellow cards and ultimately being sent off around the hour mark.

Rostyn Griffiths [7.0]

Griffiths was a colossal presence at the back, effectively guiding his backline from the middle of the back five. He even had to step into the midfield on occasion to close down Al-Hilal players who were frequently pressing forward, eager to take their chances at the goal.

Tiri [7.0]

Tiri consistently won his duels throughout the game and showed composure when playing out from the back. However, following the red card, his performance took a downturn and he was at fault for allowing his marker to score the first goal.

Akash Mishra [6.0]

After a nervy start, Mishra grew into the game and defended well against the threat of Michael and Malcolm. He did not have the opportunity to make overlapping runs as the Islanders were pinned back by Al-Hilal. Mishra was also guilty of allowing Michael to break free from him, resulting in the opening goal.

Apuia Ralte [7.5]

Apuia’s positioning in midfield was excellent and game-reading ability was on show, as he continued his fine form. Additionally, he was calm and composed on the ball and started several of Mumbai City FC’s counter-attacks.

Yoell Van Nieff [7.0]

Van Nieff marshaled the midfield and worked tirelessly, as Al-Hilal’s forwards were on the move constantly. He did not have the opportunity to show his passing range but did well to keep the play moving when he received possession.

Greg Stewart [6.0]

On numerous occasions, Stewart served as the primary outlet for Mumbai City’s defenders to initiate counter-attacks. While he was not at his best, he effectively provided support to Chhangte and Diaz. Stewart also missed a golden opportunity early in the game that he should have converted.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [6.5]

Chhangte was a constant threat to Al-Hilal down the right side. While his decision-making was not the best, his pace and ability to wriggle past players was a huge positive.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz [7.0]

Despite being constantly isolated upfront, Pereyra Diaz displayed unwavering determination, frequently dropping deep while also making runs into the channels. Nevertheless, he did not create or receive any chances as Al-Hilal controlled the flow of the game.

Substitutes

Vikram Pratap Singh [6.0]

Vikram Pratap Singh struggled to make an impact, as Mumbai City FC were down to 10-man after the hour mark.

Vinit Rai [6.0]

Rai worked tirelessly in midfield but did not create anything of significance.

Bipin Singh [N/A]

Bipin arrived too late to mark.