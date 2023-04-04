Mumbai City FC defeated Jamshedpur FC with a scoreline of 3-1 to cement a spot in the group stages of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

The Islanders dominated possession in the initial stages as they patiently looked to carve open Jamshedpur’s defense. The Red Miners, meanwhile, were pinned back for large parts of the first half but were resolute at the back.

They had the first clear-cut chance of the game, but Phurba Lachenpa tipped the ball over the post. Additionally, Aidy Boothroyd’s men had a couple of half chances from set pieces as well.

Towards the end of the half, Bipin Singh had an opportunity to help his side take the lead. However, JFC’s custodian, Rehenesh TP, made an outstanding save to deny the winger. The intense first half ended level with both sides failing to create chances regularly.

The Islanders upped the ante in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Chhangte was brought down in the penalty box. Ahmed Jahouh stepped up and scored the resulting spot-kick to give his team a deserved lead.

Mumbai City soon doubled their lead courtesy of Alberto Noguera. The ball kindly fell to Noguera’s feet who executed a fierce volley past Rehenesh. However, Eli Sabia pulled a goal back for the Red Miners to set up a grandstand finish.

Des Bukcingham’s side slowed down the play and ultimately buried Jamshedpur’s hopes in stoppage time. Substitute Vikram Pratap Singh found himself in acres of space and calmly chipped the ball past an outrushing Rehensh to make it 3-1.

With this convincing victory, Mumbai City FC will now step foot into the 2023-24 season of the AFC Champions League. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Islanders fared against the Red Miners.

Mumbai City FC player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa [6]

Lachenpa was called into action early in the game and reacted well to parry the ball away from Jay Emmanuel Thomas’s long-range effort. He could have done better to claim the ball for JFC’s first goal from a corner.

Rahul Bheke [7]

As JFC were pinned back, Bheke was allowed the opportunity to make overlapping runs from the right flank. He linked up well with Chhangte and delivered a few dangerous crosses.

In the second half, as Jamshedpur began making inroads, the Islanders' captain defended strongly and restricted the dangerous Ritwik Das.

Rostyn Griffiths [8]

Griffiths’ ball-playing ability was on show as he made several line-breaking passes to help his side progress to the final third. He was solid defensively and dealt with Daniel Chima Chukwu's physicality. Overall, an assured performance at the back.

Mehtab Singh [7]

Mehtab’s aggression stood out as he stayed tight against Harrison Sawyer. He defended the penalty box brilliantly, while his passing was also on point.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy [7]

Vignesh was composed on the ball and kept the game moving. He also stepped up to the task defensively and won several duels against Boris Singh.

Ahmed Jahouh [8]

Jahouh dictated the play from the middle of the park as he picked out the forward players with ease. He took responsibility for the penalty and calmly scored past Rehenesh to mark another impressive performance.

Apuia Ralte [6]

Apuia was tidy in possession but struggled to make an impact in the forward areas. He grew into the game in the second half but was eventually hooked off around the hour mark for Rowllin Borges.

Alberto Noguera [9]

Noguera was arguably Mumbai City’s best player in the game. He found pockets of space in the midfield, despite Jamashedpur’s FC narrow structure.

The Spaniard then got on the scoresheet with a stunning volley that soared past Rehenesh TP and into the net. Buckingham would be pleased with his performance as he dominated the middle of the park and added a goal to his name.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [8]

Chhangte was lively when he received possession but his final ball was missing in the first half. But he turned his form around in the second half as his trickery was on show. Additionally, he won a crucial penalty, which Jahouh converted.

Bipin Singh [8]

Bipin made good runs on the left flank, but Jamshedpur FC often doubled down on him when he received the ball. The winger had the best chance of the first half when he took a powerful shot from the edge of the box. However, Rehenesh expertly parried the ball away from danger.

His impact further improved in the second half as he teed up Chhangte, but the winger fluffed his chance. Overall, Bipin was in the thick of the action and continues to impress.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz [7]

Pereyra Diaz constantly dropped deeper and held the ball well before looking to switch the play. He had a huge chance to score in the second half, but a powerful effort was saved by Rehenesh. It was a hard-working performance by Diaz, who would have been disappointed not to get on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Greg Stewart [8]

Stewart replaced Diaz and added fluidity to the side with his clever movement. He popped up all over the pitch and also set up Vikram Pratap Singh for the third goal.

Rowllin Borges [7]

Rowllin added physicality in midfield and did well to impose himself into the game. He will hope to get the nod ahead of Apuia in the Super Cup with another solid cameo under his belt.

Vikram Pratap Singh [8]

Vikram Pratap Singh’s impact from the bench has been a massive part of Mumbai City FC’s success this season. He once again added energy to the side and capped off the game with a well-taken goal in stoppage time.

Mourtada Fall [7]

Fall came on late in the game and did not have much to do, but was solid when called into action.

