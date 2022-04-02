Mumbai City FC announce 29-member squad for their AFC Champions League 2022 campaign

Indian Super League giants Mumbai City FC have announced their 29-member squad for their maiden AFC Champions League campaign on Friday. The Islanders will start their journey in the coveted Asian club competition in a clash against Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab SC on April 8.

Mumbai City FC will represent India in the AFC tournament as they conquered the ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season. Des Buckingham's men have been drawn in Group B alongside Al-Jazira (UAE), Al-Shabab (Saudi Arabia), and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Iraq). A lot of eyes will rest on them given MCFC are only the second ISL team to qualify for the tournament after FC Goa did so last year.

To prepare for the competition, Mumbai City FC have already traveled to Abu Dhabi and are undergoing a two-week training camp. They have set up base in Al Forsan where the first-team squad are preparing before the Islanders head to Riyadh for their group stage matches.

Mumbai City FC and their on-field form

After winning the 2020-21 edition of the competition, Mumbai City FC suffered a humbling this year, when the former champions failed to even qualify for the ISL playoffs. Des Buckingham's men looked the strongest side on paper but could only finish fifth with 31 points from their 20 league matches.

However, representing India, the Mumbai-based side will be inspired to regroup and put forth their best foot in the tournament. The ISL outfit have already shown their quality as they edged past Al Ain FC and Al Hilal United in their two friendlies during the preparatory camp.

Against the UAE Pro League leaders, the Islanders registered a 2-1 victory with Ahmed Jahouh and Lalengmawia bagging the goals. Meanwhile, MCFC rallied to a 2-0 win against the Al Lisaili-based club. The club friendlies are in no shape or form an indication of the kind of competition Mumbai will face in the ACL, but having those victories does boost their confidence going into the tournament.

Mumbai City FC's Schedule in AFC Champions League 2022

Here are the fixtures for Mumbai City FC in the group stages of the 2022 AFC Champions League:

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab - April 8

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City FC - April 11

Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City FC - April 14

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira - April 18

Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City FC - April 22

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - April 26

Mumbai City FC Squad for AFC Champions League 2022

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Desai.

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Vinit Rai, Naorem Tndomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

