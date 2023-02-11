Mumbai City FC clinch the ISL Shield after an 8-goal thriller against FC Goa: ISL 2022/23 season

Mumbai City bagged their second ISL winners Shield in their history following a 3-5 victory over FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, February 11.

The Islanders have now set a record by becoming the first side to go 18-game unbeaten run to clinch the league after East Bengal's famous 17-game unbeaten run 20 years ago.

Carlos Pena's side led the game early in the first half, but Des Buckingham's side showed their conviction in front of goal yet again.

Noah Sadaoui took full advantage of the unawareness of the Islanders' backline when everybody went to sleep. Anwar Ali played a long ball from the back in the sixth minute to pick out his teammate, who beat Phurba Lachenpa from point-blank range. However, magician Greg Stewart hit the back of the net from a free-kick 11 minutes after trailing.

The end of the first half produced three quick goals. The game turned on its head when Pereyra Diaz scored five minutes before the half-time whistle. The Argentine international combined with Lallianzuala Chhangte for a clinical counter-attacking goal.

Mumbai City FC win ISL Shield twice in three years

Sadaoui, who opened the scoring, was once again heavily involved in the first half. The Moroccan's little dink over the backline saw Brandon Fernandes making a run inside the penalty box. His calm finish canceled out Mumbai's lead in the 42nd minute.

But the visitors crawled back into the leading position just minutes after conceding. Greg Stewart converted a free-kick from the edge of the penalty box in an identical situation to his first goal. Lachenpa was brought into action when Brandon Fernandes' scintillating strike from outside the penalty box was tipped over the crossbar during injury time of the first half. Devendra and Guarrotxena missed glorious chances to pull their side into the contest as well.

Mumbai City FC won a penalty when Anwar Ali blocked Chhangte's cross with his arm in the second half. The forward stepped up to his task and converted from the spot in the 70th minute. It was followed by a well-worked corner -- rounded off by substitute Vikram Pratap Singh six minutes later.

Homeboy Brison Fernandes scored his fourth goal of the season with a tidy finish but the collateral damage was already done. Mumbai City FC are on cloud nine, but FC Goa have a task cut out as they need to pick up victories in their forthcoming games to finish in a playoff spot.

