Mumbai City FC defeats NorthEast United FC to go to the top of the table | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC beat NorthEast United FC 4-1 on Tuesday, March 12, in their match week 19 encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena Andheri in Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC came into the game being placed second in the points table and drew their previous game 1-1 against Jamshedpur FC. A win would take the Islanders to the top of the table.

NorthEast United FC came into the game ninth in the points table and lost their previous game 0-1 to Punjab FC. A win would take the Highlanders to seventh in the points table.

It was a crucial game to win for both sides. Mumbai City FC wanted to win the game to go top of the table and catch up with the league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giants. The Highlanders wanted to win the game to stay in the race for the top six spot.

The match started on a bright note for the hosts as they took the lead in the third minute when Vikram Pratap Singh beat the offside trap to latch onto a pass from Van Nieff and slot the ball into the back of the net.

The Highlanders tried hard to score an equaliser but Nestor's attempt in the fifth minute went wide.

Mumbai City FC doubled their lead in the 10th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh scored his second goal of the game after tapping in the ball into an empty from a Chhangte shot that was saved by Gurmeet. With the two-goal lead in place, the hosts tried to increase the lead more.

NothEast United FC tried hard to score a goal and get back into the game but were unsuccessful.

Redeem Tlang committed a foul inside the box in the 45th minute and the referee made no mistake to award Mumbai City FC a penalty. Van Nieff made no mistake from the spot to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-0 in favor of the hosts. The Highlanders made a change at halftime with the hope of turning the game around. The Islanders too made a change with the hope of increasing the lead.

NorthEast United FC made a couple of more attacking changes in the second half by bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Manvir Singh but failed to create many chances. Mumbai City FC still controlled the game and looked like the side to score more goals.

Jithin MS finally scored for NorthEast United FC in the 79th minute when he picked up a pass from Gani Nigam and made no mistake in slotting it past the keeper.

Mumbai City FC quickly scored another to restore the margin of goals in the 80th minute. Vikram Pratap Singh scored his hat trick in the 80th minute when he received a pass from Chhangte inside the box and made no mistake in scoring a hat trick. The scoreboard at full-time read 4-1 in favor of the hosts.

Mumbai City FC go top of table with a victory

Vikram Pratap Singh scored a hattrick today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Islanders moved to the top of the table with a victory today against NorthEast United FC. With the win, last season's league shield winners have 39 points from 19 games. They are poised to retain their league shield title if they manage to win their remaining games.

Their biggest challenge will come from second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giants who have played two games less.

Mumbai City FC though will be happy going into the international break being placed top of the table.

NorthEast United FC's hope of making the top six is not over yet

Jithin MS scored the lone for NorthEast United FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Highlanders' hope of making the playoffs this season is still not over yet as they have three more games to play. The games against Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will not be easy.

If NorthEast United FC manages to win all three games they could still claim a place in the playoffs given the other results go in their favor. Juan Pedro Benalli will hope his side can pull up their socks after the international break with recent results going against them.