Promising defender signs long-term deal with Mumbai City FC - Reports

Amey Ranawade has signed a four-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC, the club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old is a versatile defender and can play in multiple positions across the backline. Primarily a centre-back, Ranawade was deployed as a right-back by Mumbai City in the recently concluded ISL season.

He featured in 20 games for the Islanders, who went on to lift the title after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final.

After graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy, Ranawade joined DSK Shivajians before getting his big break with FC Goa in the I-League.

He joined Mohun Bagan in 2018, but only managed four appearances for the Mariners before returning to FC Goa. Ranawade then had a brief spell with I-League second division side Bengaluru United.

In 2020, he joined ISL side Mumbai City FC and enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season with them. His contract extension is a natural consequence of his hard work and improvement on the pitch.

Amey Ranawade becomes the fifth Islander to extend his stay with the club this summer as our very own मुंबईकर pens a four-year contract extension! ✍️#Amey2025 #AamchiCity 🔵 @AmeyRanawadehttps://t.co/yCYFxaDKiJ — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 17, 2021

Ranawade has been given a four-year extension on his current contract, meaning the Indian defender will now officially be tied to the Islanders until the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.

Ranawade’s role in Mumbai's historic "double-season" has been significant, with the 23-year-old helping the team win both the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL trophy.

He will be gunning for more success with Mumbai City, who will be preparing for their maiden campaign in the the upcoming 2022 AFC Champions League.

Ranawade gunning for more success with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC are the defending ISL champions (Picture courtesy: Mumbai City FC Facebook page)

Ranawade was a happy man after signing the contract extension. The young defender, who primarily played as a full-back for head coach Sergio Lobera Rodríguez, said:

“Joining Mumbai City last year was one of the best decisions I’ve taken in my career. Over the last year, this club has not only given me the confidence to show what I can do on the pitch but has been like my family and like any family, they have stood by me in good times and bad. I am extremely proud and delighted that as a Mumbaikar, I will continue to be a part of my home club and this incredible family.”

He also expressed his gratitude to Lobera for believing in his potential and added:

“I also want to express my gratitude to Sergio Lobera and the entire staff at Mumbai City for believing in me. I am aware that the future will bring a lot of new challenges and I am ready to repay the faith everyone has put in me and give my best for my city, my club and our fans.”

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera was also delighted after the youngster signed a contract extension. He said:

“Amey possesses a great amount of quality and has the right temperament for a young professional. He is always eager to learn more every day and never backs away from a challenge. Amey is a true fighter and he has proven it time and again."

Lobera believes Ranawade has a bright future with Mumbai City FC. The head coach added:

"We’re glad Amey has decided to commit his future to Mumbai City and that only reaffirms our faith in him and shows that he can go on and be an important part of his home city and this club for a long time to come.”

