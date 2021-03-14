The feeling is impossible to describe: Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera on winning the title

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera interacted with the media in the post-match press conference after the Islanders defeated ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 2-1 scoreline to lift the Indian Super League 2020-21 title.

Lobera spoke about the emotions in the team, the importance of Indian players, the Mumbai City FC project and AFC Champions League 2022 aspirations. Edited excerpts:

Sergio Lobera was full of raw emotions in the post-match press conference.

''The feeling is impossible to describe. There are a lot of emotions at this moment. I am very happy. The Mumbai City FC and City Football Group (CFG) is one big family. We are a passionate bunch of people and we deserve every bit of it!'' he exclaimed.

The Mumbai City FC head coach stressed the difficulties faced by the teams in the bio-bubble and dedicated this win to the families of the players.

''I would like to dedicate this win to our own families, our players, and the City Football Group (CFG) or all the support along with all the fans and Mumbai City FC management. It is very special to win the title, especially under different circumstances. It is never easy to achieve this feat after living in a bio bubble for five months. I am proud of my side,'' he said.

Sergio Lobera celebrates with his players. (Image: ISL)

Sergio Lobera praised his players for their performance.

''It is not only about the coach. You need to have a very good squad of players to win such big trophies,'' Lobera said.

Bipin Singh has been one of the most exceptional emerging stories of Mumbai City FC and the league in general. Sergio Lobera spoke about the importance of the quality of Indian players to win trophies in Indian football.

''The level of Indian players is the key to win trophies. Bipin Singh had a very good season. The team was doing so well so it makes it easier for players to grow individually. Everyone got their opportunity and it has been great for all the players,'' he said.

It was always a big challenge considering the unusual times: Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera

Sergio Lobera spoke vividly about the various challenges in a season like no other, and thanked the fans for their support.

''It was always a big challenge. For all the teams, it was tough from the pre-season itself. When you look back at the season, you would realise that what a big challenge it was,'' he said.

''I would like to thank our fans. I hope we celebrate the title with them as soon as possible. These are difficult times, and I am excited to meet all our fans in the upcoming season.''

Mumbai City FC will play in the AFC Champions League 2022 and Sergio Lobera is taking one task each at a time.

''My players are ambitious. The club has a big project upfront and the future is great here. I want the club to enjoy this moment and go step-by-step into the upcoming tournaments,'' he signed off.