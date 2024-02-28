Mumbai City FC and FC Goa played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, February 28.

The Islanders began the game strongly, and after a goalless first half, Vikram Pratap Singh broke the deadlock in the opening minute of the second period.

However, Manolo Marquez’s side responded to the setback and were rewarded for their efforts when Mohammad Yasir equalized around the hour mark. Despite late opportunities, the visitors had to settle for a point, as Phurba Lachenpa made some crucial saves in the closing stages of the game.

Mumbai City were riding a wave of momentum as they entered the game with three consecutive victories, during which they also kept three clean sheets. In contrast, the Gaurs experienced a downturn in form, suffering three consecutive losses that saw them slump to fifth place in the table.

Mumbai City started the match strongly, with Dheeraj Singh, making his first start in goal this season, called into action in the opening minute. Iker Guarrotxena’s free-kick from 25 yards out narrowly missed the target, as the 23-year-old goalkeeper managed to make a strong save to his right to keep the scores level.

Both teams had opportunities early in the game, with FC Goa having the best chance of the half in the 23rd minute. Noah Sadaoui beat Rahul Bheke on the left flank and delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Rowllin Borges made a clever run behind Mehtab Singh, but his header hit the inside of the post and fell to Carlos Martinez, who ultimately skied his opportunity.

Around the half-hour mark, Dheeraj made another important save, this time denying Yoell Van Nieff’s long-range effort by parrying the ball off target.

The game plan from the Gaurs was clear. Manolo Marquez set his team in a compact 4-4-2 shape, looking to encourage Mumbai City forward and exploit the spaces left behind on the counterattack.

However, both teams struggled with decision-making at critical moments, resulting in a goalless first half despite a couple of promising chances.

FC Goa settle for a point despite dominating the second half against Mumbai City FC

Similar to the first half, the hosts began the second half quickly, but this time, they managed to score, much to the disbelief of the Gaurs. Following a well-executed move from the back, Bipin Singh delivered a cross into the box, finding Vikram Pratap Singh, who had an easy tap-in to make it 1-0.

However, just as Mumbai City seemed to be gaining momentum, FC Goa struck back with a crucial goal around the hour mark. Yasir received the ball in space and unleashed a powerful strike that beat Lachenpa, finding the top corner of the net.

After the goal, it was FC Goa who began to gain momentum, with Boris Singh striking the outside of the post, while Borges also tested Lachenpa with a shot on target. Petr Kratky responded by substituting Jayesh Rane and Vikram Pratap Singh with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Ayush Chhikara to improve Mumbai’s attacking intensity.

The game became end-to-end, favoring FC Goa, who utilized the pace of Yasir, Noah, and substitute Udanta Singh upfront. They had a significant opportunity to take the lead with five minutes of regulation time remaining, but Lachenpa rose to the occasion, making a fingertip save to deny Borja Herrera’s effort.

Ultimately, the game ended in a stalemate. Mumbai City FC will be disappointed with the result as they missed an opportunity to reach the top of the table. However, with a point earned, they are now level on points with Odisha FC.

On the other hand, FC Goa will be content with the result, having stopped their losing streak, while also showing an improved performance compared to recent games.