"Mumbai City FC are looking very strong as a team now" - Owen Coyle ahead of Jamshedpur FC's ISL clash

Jamshedpur FC have been one of the more consistent sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) so far in the 2021-22 season. The Red Miners sit fourth in the league standings and are in prime position to make it through to the knockout phases.

However, Jamshedpur FC next face defending champions Mumbai City FC, who are level on points with Owen Coyle's men. The Islanders went through a brief rough patch mid-season but recorded two back-to-back wins in their last two matches.

Ahead of their match against Mumbai, JFC head coach Owen Coyle opened up about the character that the reigning champions have shown with their recovery.

"It tells us that in terms of mentality, they have a very strong one and I know that because within their leadership they have very good people in their staff who are very knowledgeable and know the sport well. Even in their difficult period of time, they were still picking up draws here and there. Even in the narrow games that they lost, they could have easily been won by them. So the margins were very fine and Mumbai City FC might have made some errors but whatever it was, they have corrected it and are looking very strong as a team now, as we do too," the JFC boss said.

The former Chennaiyin FC head coach further talked about the challenge Mumbai City FC possess.

"The main goal in the game will be to make sure we are at our very best and be respectful of the quality they have, which we have to be ready for. With Igor Angulo, Cassio (Gabriel), (Ahmed) Jahouh and some wonderful Indian talents. (Lallianzuala) Chhangte who has come in from Chennaiyin, Bipin Singh who was in great form in the last game. They have wonderful players who we have to be respectful of. But they know Jamshedpur FC are a good side as well and that we can go toe-to-toe with anybody."

"We have to make sure we are focused" - Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle as the business end of the season arrives

While Jamshedpur FC have been doing well throughout the season, head coach Owen Coyle reiterated that the team cannot concede individual mistakes. The three losses JFC suffered could've very easily gone in their favor. Do those losses bother Owen Coyle as the competition intensifies? The 55-year-old replied:

"Obviously there is no delight in losing games. Particularly, the last game against Mumbai City FC in which we had a terrible start with a 3-0 on the scoreboard within an early period of time. There were clinical finishes from Mumbai City FC but some goals were self-inflicted. I think that’s a part of the reason; we lose games when we make individual mistakes as we did against Bengaluru FC, who had no shot on target in the game against us."

While he was happy with the performance his players had shown over the season, Owen Coyle warned:

"But if you make bad mistakes, then you’ll be punished and we have to make sure we are focused, concentrated and do not make any mistakes and on the other end, we have to make sure we are clinical with the opportunities we create as we always create chances and have lots of attempts at goal. We have to make sure we do the same against a very good Mumbai City FC side."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee