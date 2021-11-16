ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC announce 27-man squad for ISL 2021-22

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham will have a difficult job living up to the expectations set by his predecessor Sergio Lobera. Earlier today, the Islanders revealed their squad ahead of their ISL 2021-22 campaign.

The Indians at Mumbai City FC

In goal, Phurba Lachenpa will take his place under the crossbar, replacing the outgoing Amrinder Singh. Singh has signed for last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan. Second to him will be former FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, who left his place to Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem. The third choice goalkeeper for Mumbai City FC.

The backline for the Islanders is formed by Rahul Bheke, who signed from Bengaluru FC, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Val Puia, and Mandar Rao Desai.

In the center of the park, Mumbai City FC have Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan and Apuia Ralte. Ralte has caught the eye of many with his performance in the NorthEast United outfit last season.

Up front, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh and Pranjal Bhumij will join Bipin Singh, another key player for Mumbai City last season.

The foreigners of Mumbai City FC

The backline will be complemented by the likes of Mourtada Fall, whose experience and ability will inspire his Indian counterparts. Mourtada Fall was key in the build-up process advocated by Sergio Lobera and also deadly during their set-pieces.

ISL 2021-22 will see the likes of Cassio Gabriel and Bradden Inman, former ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, take center stage alongside Ahmed Jahouh. The attack will be spearheaded by former FC Goa forward Igor Angulo. He took the tournament by storm for the Gaurs with his goal-scoring ability and recent signing Ygor Catatau.

Mumbai City FC will start their campaign against Juan Ferrando's FC Goa on November 22, at the PJN Stadium Fatorda with the aim of re-living last season's glory.

Mumbai City FC squad

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Singh

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Val Puia, Mandar Rao Desai

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Naorem Tondomba SIngh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte

Forwards: Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau

Edited by Diptanil Roy