Mumbai City FC sign former Inter Milan forward Jakub Vojtus as replacement for Iker Guarrotxena | ISL 2023-24 

Mumbai City FC have officially announced the signing of Slovakian forward Jakub Vojtus, pending a medical examination. The 30-year-old will join the team as a replacement for Iker Guarrotxena, who has been sidelined for the season due to injury.

Vojtus started his career in his native country with MŠK Žilina before catching the attention of Italian football giants Inter Milan in 2010, when he was just 16 years old. Initially featuring for Inter’s youth squad, he later moved to AC Chievo Verona’s under-19 team the subsequent year, making a total of 23 appearances and three goals for both clubs.

After his time in Italy, Vojtus was loaned out to Croatian side NK Zagreb in 2012, followed by a stint in Portugal with Olhanense, where he made 15 appearances.

Throughout his career, he has played for several European clubs, with his most notable spell occurring in Poland with Miedź Legnica and GKS Tychy, accumulating 66 appearances and 21 goals.

Additionally, Vojtus has represented Slovakia at various youth levels. His most recent stint was in the Romanian top division, where he made 11 appearances this season, registering a solitary goal.

The Slovakian can play multiple positions, but is most effective when he leads the line or plays as a second striker. Standing at an imposing height of 6 feet 1 inch, he is renowned for his physicality, adept hold-up play, and movement within the penalty area.

With Mumbai City FC bolstering their attacking arsenal, head coach Petr Kratky will hope that Vojtus can make an immediate impact, especially with only a few games remaining in the league stage.

Can Mumbai City FC retain the ISL Shield?

After a strong start and a disappointing mid-season, Mumbai City FC have once again surged into contention for the ISL Shield. Currently atop the standings with 39 points and three games remaining, they face competition for the title from Mohun Bagan SG, who share the same points tally but have played one game fewer.

Additionally, FC Goa and Odisha FC trail the Islanders by only three points, making the race for the top spot potentially dependent on head-to-head record and goal difference.

Mumbai City’s upcoming fixtures include an away encounter against Hyderabad FC after the international break, followed by pivotal clashes against Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena and a highly anticipated showdown against Mohun Bagan SG at the Salt Lake Stadium, which could decide the title.

Injuries have posed challenges to their attacking department, and Kratky will pin his hopes on the return of Jorge Pereyra Diaz and the addition of Jakub Vojtus to propel his team to another title triumph and secure a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 for the next year.