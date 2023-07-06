Mumbai City FC sign former Mohun Bagan defender Tiri ahead of the 2023-24 season

Mumbai City FC have acquired the services of Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, popularly known as Tiri. The Spaniard has signed a one-year deal that will see him remain with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Tiri started his footballing journey with Spanish club Cadiz FC before representing Atletico Madrid B for three years in the Spanish third tier. In 2015, he moved to India, joining Atletico de Kolkata.

During his two-season stint, Tiri made 24 appearances and played a crucial part in the side's triumph in the 2016 Indian Super League.

Following a brief spell with Spanish club Marbella, Tiri returned to India, this time with Jamshedpur FC. His time there solidified his status as one of the Indian Super League's finest defenders, as he featured 48 times and netted three goals.

In 2020, Tiri made his way back to Kolkata, joining ATK Mohun Bagan, where he consistently featured in the first two seasons. However, a long-term injury sidelined him for the majority of last season.

After an injury-ridden year, a move to ISL Shield holders Mumbai City FC marks the beginning of a new chapter for Tiri. Speaking to the MCFC media after completing his move, he said:

"I’m glad to be here and join Mumbai City. The culture at this club is highly spoken of across the league and the ambitions here are for everyone to see.

"I have played in India for a long time but I want to continue winning and I’m looking forward to defending the league title and winning trophies with Mumbai City. It’s a new chapter for me and one that I’m very excited to get started with.”

With his wealth of experience, Tiri stands as one of the most seasoned defenders in the Indian Super League (ISL). His arrival will undoubtedly bolster the team's chances of retaining the title and securing a spot in the AFC Champions League knockouts.

"I am very happy he has decided to join us" – Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham on Tiri

Mourtada Fall bid farewell to Mumbai City FC, leaving behind a spot in the center-back position. The signing of Tiri not only serves as an apt replacement but also improves the squad's depth as they gear up to compete in both the ISL and the AFC Champions League.

Head coach Des Buckingham has expressed his delight with the acquisition and shared his thoughts on the signing with the Mumbai City FC media. He said:

"Tiri is a player I have tracked and enjoyed watching since arriving in India. He is a very good defender and possesses a lot of the qualities we look for in our players in this position.

"His consistently high performances and understanding of the ISL will help him settle quickly and help us continue developing our play. I am very happy he has decided to join us and look forward to his experiences helping our team continue striving for success in the coming season."

Mumbai City will hope that a comprehensive pre-season, including participation in the Durand Cup, will improve the defender's fitness ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

With his exceptional leadership qualities, Tiri's influence will play a pivotal role as the Islanders look to retain the ISL Shield.

Poll : 0 votes