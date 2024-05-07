Mumbai City FC sign Gokulam Kerala FC winger Noufal PN: Reports

Mumbai City FC have signed Gokulam Kerala FC winger Noufal PN, according to IFTWC - Indian Football on X. The 23-year-old, who joined the Malabar side in August 2022, was one of the pivotal members of their squad over the last two seasons.

Noufal had a memorable debut season with Gokulam Kerala FC, providing six assists in 20 matches. In the 2023-24 edition of the I-League, he was quite impressive, scoring five goals in addition to eight assists - the joint second-most assists provided in the season.

Expand Tweet

A promising prospect, Noufal has been consistently proving his credentials as an outstanding left winger and his move to Mumbai might be the best opportunity for him to showcase his game at the highest level of Indian football.

A new era for Mumbai City FC under Petr Kratky

Despite the departure of a highly successful gaffer like Des Buckingham mid-season, Mumbai City FC maintained their momentum until the end of the season to claim their second ISL Cup Trophy by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the 2023-24 ISL final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Although they came close to successfully defending their League Winners' Shield, the Islanders lost the golden opportunity, losing the title decider against the Mariners. Nevertheless, it was yet another unforgettable season of Indian football for them under their new head coach Petr Kratky, who has well and truly announced his arrival in Indian Football.

His tactics and style of play have caught the attention of many who not only believe that the tactician is here to stay but also admit that a new era has begun for Mumbai City FC under him. Meanwhile, the two-time I-League winners Gokulam Kerala FC finished third in the 2023-24 season points table with 42 points from 24 matches.