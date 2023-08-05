Mumbai City FC start their Durand Cup campaign with a commanding victory over Mohammedan SC 

Mumbai City FC secured a convincing 3-1 victory against I-League side Mohammedan SC in their opening encounter of the 2023 Durand Cup on Saturday (August 5).

First-half goals from Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and Lallianzuala Chhangte were enough to put the game to bed despite Mohammedan’s late fight-back.

Fielding a strong lineup, the Islanders lived up to expectations and started the game in dominant fashion. Bipin Singh had the game's first glaring opportunity as early as the fifth minute. An accurate delivery from Pereyra Diaz on the right flank found Bipin but his effort narrowly missed the target.

Mumbai capitalized on their superiority and turned their opportunities into a goal. In the 11th minute, Greg Stewart's inswinging corner found Rostyn Griffiths, who scored with a towering header to help his team take the lead.

Mohammedan appeared to struggle with set pieces, evidenced by Pereyra Diaz's near miss from a similar situation to the goal. However, center-back Adeji's timely positioning allowed him to clear the ball off the goal line.

Mumbai City quickly increased their advantage, benefiting from a mistake by Mohammedan. Alberto Noguera won possession inside the penalty box, and although his shot was parried away, Diaz was in the perfect spot to tap the ball into the net.

The Islanders did not settle with the two-goal lead and extended it in the 35th minute. Bipin and Chhangte, who wreaked havoc on the flanks last season, were once again instrumental in the play. This time, Bipin set up Chhangte for an easy tap-in from the six-yard box.

However, Des Buckingham's team was caught off guard late in the first half from a corner. Mohammedan opted for a short corner and an exceptional cross from the right flank met David Lalhlansanga's head, whose powerful header flew past Phurba Lachenpa.

As the first half drew to a close, Mohammedan showed signs of gradually finding their momentum, yet the score remained 3-1 in favor of the visitors.

Mohammedan SC fight back but Mumbai City FC secure the three points

Continuing from their first-half form, Mohammedan began the second half with a few half-chances early on while the Islanders asserted dominance in possession.

The Blank Panthers had their best chance of the second half around the hour mark. Mumbai were caught on the break and Lalremsanga's precise cut-back from the edge of the box found an unmarked Kasimov before the Uzbekistan forward fumbled his effort.

Despite the pressure, Mumbai managed to regain their composure and started creating chances consistently. A floated cross from substitute Vikram Pratap Singh found Bipin Singh, who missed an absolute sitter from close range with twenty minutes of regulation time left.

Mumbai continued to live dangerously and provided ample amount of space for the hosts to attack. Mohammedan, however, were guilty of being poor in the final third. Mumbai City controlled the tempo of the game and secured a comfortable 3-1 victory in their opening encounter of the 2023 Durand Cup.