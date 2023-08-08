Mumbai City FC thump Jamshedpur FC to edge closer to the 2023 Durand Cup quarter-finals 

Mumbai City FC recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory against a youthful Jamshedpur FC side in the Group B fixture of the 2023 Durand Cup on Tuesday. A brace from Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and goals from Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff, and Vikram Pratap Singh edged them closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

The Islanders fielded a strong lineup, but it was the Red Miners' pace along the flanks that created difficulties for the Mumbai-based team.

Within the opening 25 seconds, Jamshedpur FC created the first significant opportunity of the game. Yeoll Van Nieff, who started in a center-back role, lost possession in a dangerous area, but Phurba Lachenpa managed to deflect a powerful shot away.

However, after the initial blip, Mumbai City showed their quality and managed to take the lead in the seventh minute. The sequence leading up to the goal was a spectacle in itself, characterized by Stewart's delicate flick that released Vikram Pratap Singh down the right flank. He then set up Pereyra Diaz, who calmly slotted the ball into the net.

While the first goal was a thing of beauty, the second one was equally remarkable in its magnificence. A cut-back from Bipin Singh found Diaz in the penalty area. Diaz's seamless one-touch exchange with Noguera resulted in a composed finish by the forward himself, whose effort found the bottom corner.

Mumbai City had the game wrapped up within the first quarter, but they continued to dismantle Jamshedpur FC’s inexperienced defense. Bipin Singh had a wonderful opportunity to score the third, but Jamshedpur keeper Mohit Singh made a brilliant save, ensuring his team remained in contention.

Mohit continued to keep his side in the game, as he superbly parried away Greg Stewart’s long-range effort and then Apuia’s powerful shot in quick succession.

Nevertheless, the Islanders added their third goal as the half drew to a close, showing another instance of exceptional one-touch play. In this instance, Greg Stewart and Noguera combined effectively, with the latter lobbing the goalkeeper to score his first goal of the season.

The first half was dominated by Mumbai City, and their lead could have potentially extended if not for the outstanding performance of Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper.

Mumbai City FC pile misery on Jamshedpur FC in the second half

The second half started with a continuation of the one-sided dominance, resulting in Mumbai City adding their fourth goal of the evening. Starting in blue for the first time, Yoell Van Nieff found the scoresheet by capitalizing on a set-piece opportunity.

The onslaught continued, with Mumbai City further extending their lead to five goals in the 54th minute. Greg Stewart once again turned the provider, as his delicately chipped pass found Vikram Pratap Singh, who scored a diving header past a helpless Mohit Singh.

Following a commanding lead, Buckingham decided to inject fresh blood into the team and offered several young talents a chance to shine. Consequently, the team also took their foot off the gas in the closing phase of the game.

Ultimately, Mumbai City clinched a commanding 5-0 win and firmly positioned themselves to secure at least the second spot in Group B.

Both squads will face the Indian Navy FT in their upcoming matches - Jamshedpur FC on August 17 and Mumbai City FC on August 19.