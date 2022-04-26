Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya preview, predicted lineups, key players, telecast, and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Indian Super League heavyweights Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) in their final AFC Champions League group stage match at the King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Although the Islanders are out of contention to make it into the knock-out stages, they will be hoping to end their campaign on a high.

Mumbai's only victory in the competition came against the same opponents when they met earlier in the competition. Since then, the Des Buckingham-led side have suffered two losses and a stalemate. In their previous fixture, MCFC were hammed 0-6 by Al-Shabab.

However, with nothing to lose, expect Mumbai City FC to string together a valiant effort.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Key Players

#1 Igor Angulo (Mumbai City FC)

If the earlier fixture between the two sides is anything to go by, the Islanders have a potent attacking force that can carve out chances against their opposition. Having the composure and nerves of Igor Angulo in front of goal will give Mumbai City FC an outlet to strike the Air Force Club if the opportunity arrives.

#2 Roderick Miller (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya)

One of the most experienced players in their setup, Roderick Miller is not only a center-back, he is also a threat on the corners. The Panamanian international has scored earlier in the tournament can Mumbai City FC will have to watch out for.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Mohammed Saleh (GK), Sameh Saeed, Ali Kazem, Ahmad Khalaf, Roderick Miller, Dhurgham Ismail, Hussain Jabar, Safaa Hadi, Mohammed Ali, Shareef Abdul Khadim, Ibrahim Bayesh

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Livestream and Telecast

The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 in India from 10:45 pm IST on April 27. The game can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya: Quotes from coaches

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham:

“Our journey in the AFC Champions League is almost like a story. We had a good start to the campaign and we are here to play our style of football and show what an Indian team can do on this stage. We had a good three rounds of matches. But like every good story, we need a good ending and that’s what I want for this team."

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya head coach Hakeem Shaker:

"We are hoping to be one of the clubs to qualify as the best second-placed teams. We stand a good chance of making the Round of 16 but we need the three points to do it. Playing against Mumbai will be difficult as they have nothing to lose and we must be careful not to underestimate our opponents."

