Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Bengaluru FC blanked Mumbai City FC 3-0 in Match 55 of the 2021-22 ISL season. A first-time finish from Danish Farooq and a Prince Ibarra brace, all in the first half, were enough for the Blues to secure a much-needed win.

Interestingly, it was the Islanders who carved out a couple of early chances when Cassio Gabriel first attempted a header and then sent Bipin Singh through. But both efforts were easily saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru FC responded by taking the lead eight minutes in. Some fantastic buildup play saw Suresh Wangjam find Ibarra down the right. The forward sent the ball in to Cleiton Silva, who was tackled brilliantly by Mourtada Fall.

Unfortunately for the Islanders, the ricochet fell into Farooq's path and he slammed a left-footed finish beyond Phurba Lachenpa to put his side ahead.

A few half-chances for both sides followed before the Blues stung Mumbai City FC for a second time in the 23rd minute. A hopeful cross from the left was misjudged by Fall, who accidentally let it run to the other flank.

It reached Naorem Roshan Singh, who whipped in a cross for Ibarra to head into the Mumbai City FC net from virtually next to the goalkeeper.

The Blues had another chance around 10 minutes later. A corner was cleared for Roshan Singh on the edge of the box. His miscued attempt found Ibarra, who tried to guide it in from close range, but Lachenpa reacted quickly to palm it away. The Islanders then received an opportunity courtesy of a brilliant Gabriel corner. Ygor Catatau leapt high but couldn't keep his header down.

Silva received a chance late in the half to put the game to bed. A fantastic run by Ibarra was followed by a cutback that evaded everyone. The onrushing Silva took a good shot but it was blocked in front of goal by Mohamad Rakip.

Lachunpa was called into action once again after Mumbai City FC gave the ball away cheaply. It fell to Bruno Ramires, who weighed up his options before firing in a shot that deflected off Fall, which was palmed away by the Islanders goalkeeper.

But the resulting corner saw Bengaluru FC score their third goal. It was Roshan Singh once again with the delivery from the right and Ibarra rose the highest to nod it into the bottom corner.

The game looked done and dusted right there as a dejected Islanders side walked off at half-time with the Blues primed for victory.

Bengaluru FC's rigid defense helps hold off Mumbai City FC for third ISL 2021-22 win

Des Buckingham made three changes to his starting XI at half-time in a bid to get Mumbai City FC back into the game. But Bengaluru FC weren't one to sit on their lead, starting the second half with a similar tempo to how they ended the first. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side pinged the Islanders back into their own half, not allowing them any extended stretches in possession.

The Islanders came closest to a goal when a corner was cleared out to Lallengmawia Ralte outside the box. Ralte struck a fierce shot that barely rose a few inches off the ground. The attempt comprehensively beat Sandhu, but came back off the post to keep Bengaluru FC's clean sheet intact.

The Bengaluru FC keeper was called into action once again a couple of minutes later. Some good link-up play between Gabriel and Igor Angulo saw the former release a curler, but Sandhu got down well to keep it out.

Ashique Kuruniyan then opened up a chance for the Blues after winning possession near the halfway line. He charged forward into the box but fired his shot into the side netting with Silva open in the middle.

Bengaluru FC had yet another chance after a cross from the left was defended poorly by Mandar Rao Desai. The ball fell to Farooq, who thundered a shot that was saved very well by Lachenpa in the Mumbai City FC goal.

Having won the ball back, Mumbai City FC went on the counter-attack through Angulo. The forward turned Pratik Chaudhari twice but could only send his shot into the side-netting via a deflection.

There wasn't much goalmouth action beyond that point as Bengaluru FC ultimately held on to pick up their third win of the season. Buckingham's side, on the other hand, continued their recent rut and have now gone five matches without a win.

Mumbai City FC remain second in the table, but that could change soon.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee