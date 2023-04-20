ISL League Shield winners Mumbai City FC bowed out of the Hero Super Cup despite beating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their final group-stage match at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Wednesday, April 19. NorthEast United FC ultimately trumped the Islanders in head-to-head record to top Group D.

Building up to the clash, both teams still had an opportunity to make it through to the semi-finals. While the Marina Machans just needed a victory to progress, Mumbai City had to depend upon NorthEast United FC dropping points against Churchill Brothers irrespective of their own result.

Given their superiority on paper, Chennai expectedly started the game on the front foot and the first opportunity fell for Rahim Ali in the 14th minute. However, Mumbai City custodian Mohammad Nawaz was up to the task.

Meanwhile, the Islanders had an oppotunity presented their way through an indirect free-kick when Samik Mitra handled a back pass from his own defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi. But the effort from Rowlin Borges was blocked by the body of Chennaiyin FC defenders.

Once Mumbai tested some momentum, their wingers continued to dart forward and ultimately breached Chennai's defense in the 34th minute.

Bipin Singh, who was sent through down the left flank, calmly squared the ball to Ayush Chhikara, with the youngster tucking it home to draw first blood. The 20-year-old forward raced towards the dugout to celebrate his first goal for the club with head coach Des Buckingham.

Chennaiyin FC were left stunned by the unexpected goal and couldn't find their feet before the half-time whistle.

Mumbai City hold on to their lead in dull second-half display

Chennaiyin had all the impetus in the second half to push forward and they did. However, Thomas Brdaric's men couldn't find the final pass despite getting into dangerous areas.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, kept the Chennaiyin defenders on their toes with their occasional counter-attacks. Bipin Singh got through on goal in the 65th minute but his effort from inside the box was parried away by Samik.

Meanwhile, substitute Kwame Karikari was visibly the liveliest attacking outlet for the Marina Machans. He continued to get through on a few breaks but Mehtab Singh, the eventual Man of the Match, marshaled him brilliantly.

Some drama unfolded late in the match when the fourth official indicted seven minutes of injury time. Buckingham was visibly displeased with the decision and received a yellow card for his protests.

However, the Mumbai City players ultimately managed to hold on to the slender lead until the final whistle.

Yet, their victory went in vain as NorthEast United FC secured the semi-final spot with a 6-3 hammering of Churchill Brothers. But Buckingham reiterated after the match that he was proud of the performance his all-Indian Mumbai City side.

