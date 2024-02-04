Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won the ISL 2023-24 clash?

Khalid Jamil in his maiden match as the Jamshedpur FC head coach rallied his troops to script a 2-3 comeback victory against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Goals from Tiri and Alberto Noguera sent the Red Miners trailing in the first half. Petr Kratky's men were all over the traveling outfit but Jamil managed to flick a switch during the half-time break, which saw a completely revolutionized Jamshedpur take the pitch in the second half.

The fightback started at the hands of a 55th-minute strike from Imran Khan. Soon after, Jeremy Manzorro restored parity for Jamshedpur and then again in the 87th minute, the Frenchman got on the scoresheet from the spot to cement what could be an epic start to an era under Jamil.

With the form chart clearly in their favor, Mumbai started the encounter at a blistering pace. Creatively, Yoell van Nieff was in the thick of things, and in the 11th minute, his inch-perfect corner found the head of Tiri, who thumped it home. Chances were aplenty and Alberto Noguera was the next to grab hold of one. In the 32nd minute, the Spanish midfielder doubled the lead with a cheeky header.

The away side looked hapless and went into the break without registering a goal-bound effort. While Khalid Jamil might not be the smartest tactician, he has sway with his players, which makes him a commendable man-manager. Against Mumbai, his ability to rally his troops away from the clutches of defeat shone brightly. Despite being 2-0 down, there was spring in the steps of JFC players in the second half.

Daniel Chima Chukwu registered Jamshedpur's first effort on target but MCFC custodian Phurba Lachenpa calmly dealt with it. But Imran Khan's effort after a combination play between Chima and new signing Javier Siverio outdid the Mumbai shot-stopper. The Red Miners pulled a goal back, but plenty still remained to be done. And Jeremy Manzorro put his hand up to do the rest.

A neat strike from inside the box in the 59th minute and then from the penalty spot in the 87th from the French midfielder completed the comeback. Mumbai players left the pitch, still scratching their heads to trace back the events of the mammoth collapse.

Jamshedpur FC break into the knockout spots after victory over Mumbai City FC

While the comeback victory was epic for fans, it was also crucial for Jamshedpur to elevate their standings in the league. With three points, the Red Miners now have 13 points from 14 outings. Both NorthEast United and East Bengal FC, who are below JFC in the rankings, have played fewer matches, but for now, Khalid Jamil would celebrate the temporary euphoria.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are still fourth in the standings but the loss has dampened their record. They currently have 22 points from 12 matches and face Super Cup champions East Bengal next.