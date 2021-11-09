ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Principal Partner

Mumbai City, having dominated their trade on the pitch last season, now look even more enticing with their off-field trade. Earlier today, the defending ISL champions announced their collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai as their Principal Partner.

As a result of this collaboration, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front side of the Mumbai City kits in both their domestic and international campaigns, namely the Indian Super League and AFC Champions League.

Starting from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai promises to deliver an unmissable experience bringing together people and communities from across 191 countries to inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-life challenges.

As a result of this partnership, Mumbai City will be able to gain exposure and gather knowledge from world-leading initiatives to add to their values of innovation, sustainability and driving social change through football.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC had the following to say:

"We at are thrilled to announce Expo 2020 Dubai as our Principal Partner for the upcoming 2021/22 season. The World Expo is one of the most iconic events across the globe and through this partnership, we aim to learn from the global wealth of expertise at Expo 2020 in our bid to achieve sustainable success both on and off the pitch and in our communities. As we embark on an all-important season, with the ISL title defence as well as our maiden continental campaign in the 2022 AFC Champions League, we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai."

Mumbai City kick off their campaign on November 22

Mumbai City start their title defence with a mouth-watering fixture against Juan Ferrando's FC Goa on November 22. Des Buckingham's men will want to start the new season exactly how they ended the last one - on top.

Apart from the ISL, the Mumbai-based club also have the AFC Champions League to look forward to, by virtue of their first-placed finish in the league stages of the ISL last time around.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule