Mumbai City set up shocking remontada in 3-2 win over FC Goa | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City left it very late to complete the comeback against FC Goa in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday, April 24.

FC Goa had picked up a two goal lead through Boris Singh Thangjam and Brandon Fernandes, but a late brace from Lallianzuala Chhangte and a solitary goal from Vikram Pratap Singh in additional time completely tipped the scales in the Islanders' favour.

FC Goa had defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the one legged playoff to reach the semifinal, whereas Mumbai City had lost their final league game to Mohun Bagan, also losing the ISL shield in the process.

The game got off to a cagey start before Mohammed Yasir swirled past Mehtab Singh and crossed low with quality into the Mumbai City box and Boris Singh Thangjam turned it in easily in the 16th minute.

The Islanders produced their own set of chances with Rahul Bheke meeting a Yoell Van Nieff corner in the 21st minute. However, his header went agonizingly wide.

In the 35th minute, Mohammed Yasir played Borja Herrera into the Mumbai box but the Spaniard tried a difficult left foot volley with his first touch and ended up slicing the ball away from goal.

Noah Sadaoui had a chance in the fourth minute of additional time to double the Gaurs' lead, but his shot flashed wide of the near post.

Late drama unfolds in the second half as FC Goa hearts break

The second half began pretty well for FC Goa with Brandon Fernandes doubling their lead in the 56th minute. The skipper picked up the ball in a favourable area, composed himself, and curved the ball past the outstretched hands of Phurba Lachenpa.

Brandon set up Carlos Martinez in the 76th minute, but the striker's shot went well wide of goal.

However, it was the 90th minute when the floodgates opened for the Islanders with Chhangte latching onto a terrific through ball by Jayesh Rane before taking it past Dheeraj Singh and calmly convert.

Less than two minutes later, Gurkirat Singh ran and took a tame shot at goal, but Dheeraj failed to deal with it. The ball fell to Vikram Pratap on the rebound and he scored with ease.

The final chance of the game fell to Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has been instrumental to Mumbai City FC's journey. The nifty winger saw Jayesh Rane make the run and shoot while he waited for the ball.

It fell to him and Chhangte launched an absolute rocket into the corner in the sixth minute of additional time, snatching a 3-2 victory from the jaws of defeat.

The two teams will meet again in the second leg of the semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday, April 29.