Setbacks are a big part of football. The ebbs and flows in a player's career graph may not make for good reading, but it is certainly an essential part and one that defines growth.

For Chennaiyin FC’s Ajith Kumar, the road to establishing himself among the elites was not without its twists and turns.

Ajith’s first season as a professional saw him reach for and touch the stars. He started all 20 league games for Chennai City FC and performed in the highest order, while also being crowned the I-League champion at the end of the season. He earned his shot in the big leagues as Bengaluru FC came calling in 2020.

But his career graph witnessed a new turn and a downward trajectory. Ajith was buffeted by winds of misfortune, with the 25-year-old struggling to mark his place in the star-studded squad. Starting just 10 games in two years for the Blues, the decision to seek greener pastures was on the horizon.

Ajith, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, opened up about how he handled the jump from the I-League to the Indian Super League (ISL) and the hurdles faced during his two seasons at Bengaluru FC. He stated:

"There were a lot of challenges when I made the move. I started professionally at Chennai City FC and was a young player who had no pressure or burden to perform.

"When I moved to Bengaluru FC, there was increased pressure and there were expectations I had to meet. It felt like an enormous task and a challenge. But sustaining the pressure defines a player. Success depends on how a player handles it and comes out on top despite the challenges."

Fortunately, his hometown club Chennaiyin FC came calling at the start of the 2022-23 season. Ajith’s graph witnessed another turn, and with each passing month, the trajectory signaled a shift in his confidence as well.

He quickly established himself at the heart of Marina Machans’ defense and made the most of his chances.

Head coach Thomas Brdaric has started him 15 times in the ISL. Despite missing a few games due to an injury, the full-back recorded the most interceptions and the second-most tackles in the squad.

It is certainly fair to say that this campaign was Ajith’s breakthrough year in the Indian Super League. However, he had to embark on a learning curve that would ultimately improve him as a player.

Quizzed on that steep learning curve, Ajith spoke about the importance of adapting to different styles of play in the past few years, saying:

"I was more of a midfielder in my younger days and only when I became a professional, I started playing as a fullback. Chennai City FC was more of a Spanish style as we dominated possession in most games, so there was an impetus in attack rather than defending.

"At Bengaluru FC under Carles Cuadrat, there was a focus on defense, while the following seasons under Marco Pezzaiuoli were high-pressing and intense games. At Chennaiyin FC, it is similar. Defending is crucial, but at the same time, attacking football was also given the same importance.

"This year, I had to learn a lot in terms of tackling because previously there wasn't much focus on that. I also had to develop the basics of defending and I think the statistics show the results of my hard work."

His progress is undoubtedly a testament to his determination. While Ajith recognized his marked development, he also set his sights higher for the upcoming season, driven by a burning desire to take his game to the next level. He added:

"I have improved a lot. In my first season at Bengaluru FC, I didn’t play extraordinarily, and it did not satisfy me. I moved during COVID and my confidence level was low at Bengaluru FC, but I have progressed this season. It was a tough time, but I have now realized how to handle the pressure and deliver.

"I’m satisfied with my performances, but I can further improve and this season is my launching pad. There was a clear picture of what I had to improve on. Out of 10, I’d rate my season a 5 or 6. I missed five games, but I am a player who wants to play all the games."

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda’s interview with Chennaiyin FC full-back Ajith Kumar.

Question: This is your first season at your hometown club Chennaiyin FC. How has your adaptation period been in terms of moving from Bengaluru FC to Chennaiyin FC?

Ajith: I honestly found it easy to adapt because I already know several players in the Chennaiyin FC squad.

This is my hometown as well, and it does not get any better than that. I knew about the coach and analyzed everything before moving to the club.

Q: Tactically, you have one of the toughest roles in the team, as you have to cover the flanks up and down the pitch. What are the challenges you faced to adapt your game according to the team’s requirements?

Ajith: If you look at our style of play, we attack through the flanks and cross a lot. I was poor at crossing, but the head coach provided inputs during every session and taught me about the timings of my runs and crosses.

In terms of defending, I was coached a lot about my positioning with and without the ball and the basics of defending as well.

Q: Thomas Brdaric has been a key figure at the club this season. How has it been to work under him?

Ajith: I played in German style for Bengaluru FC, but this was a new experience for me. Thomas Brdaric is more focused on attacking football and he’s very demanding on the pitch. He takes his time and opens up about what he expects. There are also a lot of individual meetings, so we will know about the expectations we have to meet.

He is also very open in terms of where he wants the players to improve. So, this is his way of dealing with his players. We can self-analyze our progress and it was very helpful in my development. With every passing game, my confidence grew, and this is one of the reasons.

Q: You were a regular starter for the first 15 games, but Edwin Vanspaul started at right-back in the last three or four games as you suffered an injury. But how do you, as a professional player, deal with competition for places in the squad?

Ajith: I wanted to play all 90 minutes, but suffered a fracture on my finger against East Bengal towards the end of the season. But competition for places is healthy for the team. It has helped me push myself and improve my level of performance.

Both of us push each other and because of this, we can improve individually and as a team as well. But the competition is only on the pitch and we have a close relationship off the field.

Q: Chennaiyin FC have had an inconsistent season in the ISL. What do you think are the reasons behind this and what are the areas the team could improve on?

Ajith: The players in our squad suffered injuries and were not available for a few games. This was also the coach’s first season and there were several new players. It takes time to adapt to his philosophies and style of play.

Moreover, we did not have continuity in winning. Our approach was good and all the games we played were tight. The expectations were to reach the playoffs and semi-finals, but it takes time to adapt and we only found that consistency towards the end of the season.

Additionally, since there were injuries to key players throughout the season, the coach had to try new things. If one of the systems clicked, we could have maintained a consistent starting lineup and the results could have been better.

Q: Chennaiyin FC picked up winning momentum in the last month of the season. Going into the Super Cup next month, do you think that momentum will help the team?

Ajith: Definitely. Winning the last three games of the ISL will help in the Super Cup. We learned a lot in the ISL and dominated several games in terms of chance creation and goals scored. But we also conceded more. So, we now know where to improve.

The last three games have been very important and if the club has the same momentum in the Super Cup, it will be a boost for the future as well.

Question: Finally, what are the team’s expectations and targets for the upcoming Super Cup tournament?

Ajith: The target is simple. We did not deliver in the Indian Super League, but we will look to perform to our best in the Super Cup.

