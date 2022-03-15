"My players are very professional"-Mohammedan SC head coach ahead of I-League clash against Churchill Brothers

Mohammedan SC are set to square off against Churchill Brothers FC in their upcoming fixture in the I-League. The Black Panthers have been terrific so far in the competition. After beating the Indian Arrows in their last match, head coach Andrey Chernyshov is looking to repeat the performance against the Goa-based outfit.

Chernyshov answered questions about his team and their opponents ahead of their next game. Speaking about Churchill Brothers FC, Chernyshov said:

"My players are very professional. They have a target. We know we will be playing against a good time. Last season, they performed well and they are strong. They have some experienced players. Right now, they are going through a difficult phase but we must be ready for any challenge."

The head coach also lauded central defenders Asheer Akhtar and Shaher Shaheen for their contributions to the side's recent success. He said:

"I am very happy with how my central defenders Aseer and Shaher have performed. Sometimes, they have taken part in the attack as well but how they defended has been incredible."

"The results have been positive" - Mohammedan SC head coach on the team's performance this season

Andrey Chernyshov has been impressed by his side's performances in the I-League this season. However, he insisted that the players stick to the philosophy they have worked on. He said:

"The results have been positive. It's important that we get the results after playing well. But it's just as important as how we approach the game. We have played some nice football."

S. K Faiaz, who was also present, stated that the results and performance are all down to the time the players have had together since the start of the campaign.

