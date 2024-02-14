"My target and objective is to win every match" - Antonio Lopez Habas

Mohun Bagan Supergiant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has stated that his objective is to finish atop the standings by winning all of their remaining matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's crucial away fixture against FC Goa on Wednesday, February 14, the 66-year-old said:

"My target and my objective is to win every match. If you win every match then we have a possibility to be in the first (position). We will be first. I can't talk with my players about the possibility of being second or third. The idea is to focus on the first position."

Having begun the second leg of the ISL with a draw against arch rivals East Bengal FC, the Mariners defeated bottom-placed Hyderabad FC 2-0 in their next fixture.

"The only thing is that we do not concede goals and we score goals" - Antonio Lopez Habas

Stressing the importance of tactical discipline to achieve results, Antonio Lopez Habas stated:

"The magic word in football is balance. The only thing is that we do not concede goals and we score goals. This has to be our idea. You can get that with a collective sense of play, all together. Collective and tactical discipline and voluntary effort has to be our idea."

When the two sides last met in an ISL game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered a 4-1 defeat against FC Goa at home in December last year. The Spaniard opened up about the upcoming challenge by saying:

"For me, it’s not the same as it was in the last match at home against Goa. This is a new match and new condition in our team. We have, fortunately, are getting back a lot of players and have international players. We are focused in our targets, our idea is to compete at our 100% and win the match. The condition of the team is very good, I have confidence in my players and our idea is to focus on winning."

About the availability of Anwar Ali for the game against FC Goa, the gaffer added:

"He is recovering every day, maybe we have the possibility to evaluate it tomorrow for participation. e has improved a lot, and he's in 80-85% good condition. Maybe he has a possibility to participate, but we will have to evaluate."

While confirming Asish Rai is fit and available for selection, Habas ruled out the possibility of Brendan Hamill's inclusion.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently fifth with 23 points from 12 matches while FC Goa are second, five points ahead of the Mariners, having played the same number of matches.