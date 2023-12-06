NADA rejects Kerala footballer Viknesh's appeal challenging two-year ban

Kerala footballer M Viknesh's appeal challenging a two-year ban imposed upon him by the disciplinary committee of the National Anti-Doing Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test, has been rejected. This is a rare case of such an appeal being overturned in the history of football in the country.

For those not in the know, Viknesh was handed a two-year ban starting from 12 November 2022 after a sample of his, collected during the National Games being held in Gujarat, contained the banned substance 'Terbutaline'. The said substance is commonly found in cough syrup.

In a show of its commitment to root out doping violations in the game, the appeal panel of NADA, in an order dated 2 December, upheld the decision of the disciplinary committee but changed its date of operation.

In a way, this ruling as well as NADA's decision to uphold it, showcases that the national body is firm in its commitment towards zero tolerance towards doping in the sport.

The appeal panel of NADA held that Viknesh’s two-year ban will start from April 5, 2023, the date of the decision of the disciplinary committee as the footballer was not provisionally suspended after he failed the dope test.

Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul was let off with a warning in the past

Very few precedents have been set in India regarding doping violations. Among the few, East Bengal defender Arun Malhotra was found positive for a banned substance in a test conducted before the national team departed for the 2002 Busan Asian Games. The AIFF had banned Malhotra for 60 days on that occasion.

In 2017, former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul made headlines when he tested positive for Terbutaline, but was let off with a warning by NADA. He had been able to prove that he had taken the banned substance unintentionally.

Viknesh had been relying on the Paul case but the NADA appeal panel said:

“...The appellant has neither filed any copy of the decision nor media report or provided any citation/date of the decision...”

“We are of the considered opinion that the Appellant has committed an ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation) ... Therefore, the Order dated 05.04.2023 ... passed by Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel is upheld and the Appellant shall undergo ineligibility period of two (2) years from the decision of Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel which is 05.04.2023,” the appeal panel of the NADA ruled.