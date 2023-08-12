Nandhakumar Sekar's sterling strike end East Bengal FC's 4-year wait for a Kolkata derby victory against Mohun Bagan SG | Durand Cup 2023

While the skies opened up, the thirst of East Bengal FC fans for an elusive victory against their arch-rivals was quenched after 1657 days on Saturday, August 12, by a stellar 60th-minute strike from Nandhakumar Sekar after 1657 days.

Despite the all-star lineup at their disposal, Juan Ferrando's Green and Maroon Brigade were humbled by Carles Cuadrat in the Durand Cup 2023 Group A tie.

Marshaling his troops for the first Kolkata derby of his career, Carles Cuadrat made three changes to the lineup compared to the previous game.

Borja Herrera and Jordan Elsey were promoted from the bench, while Mandar Rao Desai replaced the red-carded Nishu Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Mariners matched their arch-rivals with a similar number of changes, seeing the likes of Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, and Armando Sadiku feature in the starting lineup.

From the first minute onwards, East Bengal opted for a low block, allowing Mohun Bagan to string together a few passes.

Although getting near the opposition box wasn't the most daunting task for Juan Ferrando's men, Cuadrat relied on the rigidity of his backline. The Red and Gold Brigade primarily eyed the set-piece opportunities to break the deadlock.

The first effort from East Bengal came through Elsey's timid header in the 11th minute which was gobbled up easily by Vishal Kaith. But they continued to chip away at the defense of the defending ISL champions.

In the 18th minute, their pressure inside the box paid dividends, when Naorem Mahesh SIngh's tenacity earned him the ball inside the opposition's box but Siverio couldn't get his effort off the lay-off past an outstretched Brendan Hamill.

Although the chances for both sides were far and few, the improvement in the intensity of the Torchbearers since their time under Stephen Constantine was highly noticeable.

The two teams were tied together going into the half-time break. moments before which their club skipper Harmanjot Singh Khabra was booked.

With no shots on target in the first 45, it was evident that the second half would emerge to be a more engaging affair.

Mohun Bagan SG humbled by East Bengal FC's undeterred resilience

As promised, both sides came out after the break with a lot more onus on them to break the deadlock.

East Bengal continued with their resolute counter-attacking setup while Ferrando eyed the seemingly vulnerable flanks to carve open the opposition.

The first real chance of the half came from an outrageous attempt from Anwar Ali from the halfway line when he spotted Prabhsukhan off his line. But the ball kissed the frame of the goal and went out of play with even East Bengal fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Changes came across the board for both clubs, but it was East Bengal who continued to grow stronger.

Finally, the dust of magic that the Torchbearers had hoped for four years now arrived at the hour mark. A curling ball found Nandhakumar, making his Kolkata derby debut, through on the opposition goal down the right flank.

After an initial slip, Anirudh Thapa caught up with the winger, but the former Odisha FC attacker managed to curl the ball into the top corner with a pin-point left-footed effort. As the Salt Lake Stadium erupted in celebration from one section, the heads of the Galactico-like squad started drooping.

Ferrando brought on all his possible big guns, including the likes of Jason Cummings, Dimi Petratos, and Indian stalwart Sahal Abdul Samad. But Cuadrat's East Bengal were ambitious, inspired, and valorous. Despite some half-chances falling in the way of World Cupper Cummings and Anwar, there was no way past the mighty Red and Golds.

In the dying minutes of the match, it started pouring heavily and the conditions become treacherous for the defending side. But the Torchbearers managed to hold on to the slender lead until the final whistle.

A setting so astoundingly worthy of the first Kolkata derby of the season came to a close with the rain-drenched East Bengal fans screaming at the top of their voice to sing praises of this bunch who had salvaged their bragging rights after a four-year wait.