Naorem Roshan Singh commits future to Bengaluru FC

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC announced that full-back Naorem Roshan Singh has signed a three-year extension, with a year still left on his current deal.

The extension is expected to keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season. Roshan had a breakthrough campaign last season where picked up seven assists and one goal in the Indian Super League. He was also named the Emerging Player of the ISL.

A product of the AIFF Academy, Naorem Roshan Singh joined the Blues as part of the club’s U18 residential academy in 2017. He made his debut for the club in their 2019 AFC Cup campaign, picking up an assist against Paro FC in Thimphu.

For his standout performances in the league, the 23-year-old was named the Players' and Fans’ Players’ Player of the Year at the BFC Awards Night. He also won the Goal of the Season accolade for his free-kick against Kerala Blasters.

After completing the formalities of his new deal, Roshan said:

“I’m really glad to extend my stay at Bengaluru FC. I’ve grown a lot as a footballer in my time here, and I believe this club presents me with the best environment to continue improving and contributing. I’m really looking forward to coming back to Bengaluru and playing in front of the West Block Blues."

“Roshan’s growth as a footballer is a success story of our player development pathway" - Bengaluru FC CEO

Having secured Roshan's at the club for another three years, CEO Mandar Tamhane shared his views on Roshan's extension and said:

“Roshan’s growth as a footballer is a success story of our player development pathway, and we are all really glad to see him sign on with us. Our aim is to build this team around our young players who are showing tremendous potential, and Roshan’s signature is one of many that we will secure,”

Having turned out for the national team at various age-group levels, Roshan was named in Igor Stimac’s squad for India’s International friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus earlier this year. He is currently part of the Indian squad at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far