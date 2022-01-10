"Need to continue to get better at what we're doing" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham ahead of clash against Bengaluru FC in ISL

Despite being at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table for a long time, Mumbai City FC are winless in their last four matches. In their previous game, the defending champions were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient SC East Bengal side.

Head coach Des Buckingham believes that even though the results haven't been going Mumbai City FC's way, the team has been playing very well. They now take on Bengaluru FC on Monday in their next match. At the pre-match press conference, Buckingham said:

"We need to continue to get better at what we're doing. We've played fantastic football over the past ten games. It's important that we have shown signs of getting better. So, we should very much continue playing the way we have and try to make sure that what we do is as good as it can be over a large period of time."

Prior to the SC East Bengal game, Mumbai City FC had conceded 10 goals in three games, leading to a few raised eyebrows. However, the Islanders scripted a solid defensive show against the Red & Gold Brigade. Asked by Sportskeeda if the clean sheet would enhance the confidence of the defenders, Des Buckingham said:

"In the context of the 10 games we've played this season, we've managed to keep three clean sheets. So we've been keeping them in over one-third of our games. But yes, the last one was pleasing. Because in the three games prior to that, we conceded 10 goals, which isn't what we want. But to address the problems and come away with a clean sheet is hugely pleasing."

The 36-year-old further added:

"We also had a young debutant [Phurba Lachenpa] in the goal for the last game. So for him and the backline to not concede goals was good. Now, we need to make sure that we continue that."

"A very similar game" - Mumbai City FC boss on what to expect against Bengaluru FC

After the Kolkata Giants, Mumbai City FC will lock horns against another club from the bottom half of the ISL table, Bengaluru FC. The Blues have had a poor start to their season and have managed to remain unbeaten in their last four matches. Marco Pezzaiuoli's men are down to ninth spot with 10 points.

The last time the two sides met, Mumbai CIty FC came out with a 3-1 victory in a game that was evenly poised until late in the second half. Asked what Buckingham expects this time around, the Mumbai City FC gaffer said:

"A very similar game. It was a very tight affair against them the last time we played. We went into halftime at 1-1. Mohammad Nawaz saved a penalty just before the break that kept us in the game that allowed us to go on to win it. We had two good goals in the second half. They're a good team. And I keep saying this, I think regardless of who you're playing at the moment, the league position is irrelevant."

However, Mumbai City FC will have a major handicap in Monday's clash. Ahmed Jahouh will have to sit out the match against Bengaluru FC after picking up a suspension for collecting for yellow cards. The Moroccan midfielder has been pivotal to how the defending champions operate in the middle of the park.

In response to a Sportskeeda query, Des Buckingham further opened up about Jahouh and his qualities:

"[Ahmed] Jahouh is a very influential player not just in the team but even within the league. And he constantly backs it up with is performances. Along with it Jahouh is also a wonderful person. It has been an absolute pleasure working with him."

