Nine-man Mohammedan SC defeat Delhi FC 2-1 to snatch three points

It was a spirited performance from Mohammedan SC as they defeated Delhi FC 2-1 at the Namdhari Stadium on Friday (November 10), despite being two men down inside the first half.

Mohammedan SC pulled a tactical genius over Delhi FC as the latter failed to break the defence despite having the two-man advantage. The Black Panthers got the early lead in the fourth minute of the game after Delhi FC's defender Gurtej Singh deflected a goal in the back of his own net.

It didn't take them long to double the lead, as Fanai Lalremsanga scored the second in the 13th minute. Delhi FC were nowhere to be found in the contest as they failed to trouble the opposition's defence during the first half.

However, just when it looked like the Black and White Brigade would run away with the game, they faced a couple of massive setbacks. Their foreign recruits, Alexis Gomez and Mirjalol Kasimov earned themselves a red card in the 29th and 45th minutes, respectively.

Mohammedan SC pulled up a defensive masterclass to keep Delhi FC at bay

After being reduced to nine men on the pitch during the first half, Mohammedan Sporting turned their focus to defending the two-goal lead.

The head coach, Andrey Chernyshov made the necessary tactical changes to park the bus. Delhi FC tried their best to penetrate the Black Panthers' defence but they failed miserably.

The Black and White Brigade held their line firmly to keep Delhi FC's attackers at bay. Delhi FC managed to get one goal back in the 98th minute, but it came too late to make any impact on the game's result.

In the end, Andrey Chernyshov's men completed a 2-1 victory to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Delhi FC will now face Aizawl FC in their next I-League 2023-24 game, while Mohammedan SC will lock horns with Rajasthan FC in their next I-League fixture.