NorthEast United defeated Indian Super League Shield holders Mumbai City FC by a scoreline of 2-1 in the Group D clash at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

The Islanders began the game on the front foot. Lallianzuala Chhangte was in the thick of the action, while the fluid movement of their forwards posed huge problems for NorthEast United FC.

The Highlanders, however, had better chances in the first half. Wilmar Jordan Gil’s glided header from a set-piece situation ricocheted off the post, while Gani Nigam also missed a huge opportunity from inside the six-yard box.

Their efforts finally paid off when Mehtab Singh was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Wilmar Jordan Gil stepped up and converted the resulting spot-kick in the 32nd minute.

NorthEast United began the second half from where they left off the first and were rewarded for their efforts early into the half. Jordan Gil was in the right place at the right time to score his second goal of the night.

The Islanders improved after Des Buckingham made a few changes, with substitute Ayush Chhikara rattling the bar from his long-range effort. They eventually pulled a goal back with six minutes of regulation time left through Apuia Ralte’s long-range effort.

However, the Highlanders were resolute at the back and secured a deserving 2-1 victory. With this result, Mumbai City FC will now face Chennaiyin FC in a crucial tie for a spot in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Islanders fared against NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa - 6/10

Lachenpa was untested in the first half. He was called into action in the second half and could have done better to parry away Gani Nigam’s effort, with the ball ultimately falling kindly to Jordan, who scored his second goal.

Hardik Bhatt - 5/10

Bhatt was once again confident with the ball. However, he struggled to deal with Jithin MS and Rochharzela’s pace as NorthEast United targeted his side on the counter-attack.

Rahul Bheke - 6/10

Bheke was easily beaten aerially by Gani Nigam early in the game, but he did not put a foot wrong after the mistake.

Mehtab Singh - 5/10

Mehtab was quality in possession, often looking to play passes in between the lines. However, he was deemed to have handled the ball inside the box, which resulted in NorthEast United taking the lead. Not the best of nights for the young defender.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 4/10

Emil Benny certainly got the better of Vignesh on several occasions. He struggled to win duels against the young midfielder, and his decision-making with the ball was poor as well.

Rowllin Borges - 4/10

Borges kept things moving for Mumbai City but struggled to create anything of significance. Des Buckingham would be furious with his defending as he allowed Alex Saji to carry the ball into midfield without any pressure. It ultimately led to NorthEast United’s second goal.

Apuia Ralte - 7/10

Apuia worked hard but wasn’t creative enough to pose any problems for NorthEast United in the first half. He began growing into the game in the second half and scored a brilliant goal to halve the deficit.

Vinit Rai - 6/10

Vinit had a brilliant outing against Churchill Brothers and continued to impress the Mumbai faithful. His positional awareness and progressive passes were on show tonight. However, he fizzled out after an initial burst and was substituted early in the second half.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10

Chhangte was lively in the initial stages and his powerful effort hit the post in the 5th minute. He was a threat both from wide areas and midfield but was let down by his poor finishing in front of goal.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Bipin was constantly doubled up by the Highlanders, and as a result, failed to get any joy in the wide areas. He was eventually replaced by Gurkirat Singh in the second half.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 6/10

Vikram Pratap Singh was a bright spot for the Islanders as his pace and trickery were a handful to deal with. Mumbai City FC improved after he moved to the right flank and created a couple of chances.

Substitutes

Mandar Rao Desai - 6/10

Mandar came on for Vignesh after the half-time break and was largely solid when called upon. He, however, struggled to make an impact in the forward areas.

Ayush Chhikara - 7.5/10

Chhikara added a solid presence up front, something that the Islanders were missing throughout the game. The striker was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet as his stunning effort from outside the box hit the post.

Gurkirat Singh - 7.5/10

Gurkirat was confident when he came on and linked up well with Chhangte and Chhikara. His performance could earn him a start against Chennaiyin FC in their upcoming game.

