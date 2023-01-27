NorthEast United FC will face Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in their 16th ISL 2022-23 match on Sunday (January 29).

The Highlanders sit bottom of the ISL 2022-23 table with just four points from their 15 matches so far. They go into their game against Kerala Blasters on the back of a four-match winless run.

Speaking ahead of the game, NorthEast United head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese acknowledged that Kerala Blasters are one of the best teams in the ISL. However, having had enough time to prepare, the Italian is hopeful of causing an upset in Kochi. He said:

"The mood is always positive for the new game because we have had enough time to rest and prepare for the game. We know the way they play. We'll change a few things for sure because that is our behavior when we go to play outside, especially against a big team like Kerala Blasters, who are right now in one of the top positions.

"It is always competitive and hard to play against them in their home ground. But, as I said, we have prepared well. We respect one of the most important clubs in India with huge support. I think they have the most support all over India."

Annese also expressed his excitement at returning to Kerala, where he managed I-League club Gokulam Kerala for two years. He explained:

"We know that we are coming back to my home state of Kerala, where I was really successful for two years with Gokulam Kerala. I would love to make a good impact with our team.

"We know so well that there are quality players in Kerala Blasters with a good coach. So, we are trying to think positively. We, for sure, will change some things for this important game, especially because we have a new player [Joseba Beitia] in the middle, where we lost a bit of balance in the game versus Mumbai City without a midfielder."

The Italian tactician went on to stress the need for NorthEast United to improve their performances away from home. He elucidated:

"We hope that we can perform well away from home because since I came, whenever we play outside, I don't like our performances. We can do much better, especially by not losing concentration when entering the field from the first minute.

"So, mentally, we need to be prepared and enter the game from the first minute to try to win, always try to stay back in the defensive phase, and maybe scare the opponents, but respect Kerala Blasters and try to make our game and plans work."

With just five matches left to play, NorthEast United sit bottom of the table, five points behind 10th-placed Jamshedpur FC. Annese, though, insisted that the Highlanders are focusing on one game at a time. He said:

"We're thinking of playing against Kerala Blasters, which is hard. Many teams that go there find it hard to win. Then, we see step by step. I think game by game. I'd love to at least try and get good results in these five games for sure.

"Because, as a former player, when you perform well, the club will maybe think about you for next season. It is normal that each time you don't perform, everybody will accuse you, they can about bringing another coach."

The NorthEast United head coach added:

"I don't want that. I really love and enjoy it here. I think I have made a positive change and I hope I can do better and better with the team. I learn game by game because I'm my first critic and I know I can do better than this."

NorthEast United will notably be without foreign striker Wilmar Jordan Gil for their trip to Kerala. Jordan received a red card in their previous match, a 4-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC.

Annese admitted that the Colombian will be a huge miss for his side:

"It'll be hard [without Jordan] for sure. It was hard in the second half [against Mumbai City] without him, especially psychologically. He was our captain. It'll be hard, but we don't have an excuse."

However, Annese believes Joseba Beitia's addition will prove to be a huge boost for NorthEast United. He stated:

"We have other players with the likes of Romain [Philippoteaux]. Beitia has also come and he knows Indian football very well with the I-League. We hope that he can also perform well in the ISL.

"I hope we coordinate well with all the foreign and Indian players. Like I said, I'd love to put in a good performance away from home because at home in each game, at least after I arrived, against Chennaiyin FC, against ATK Mohun Bagan, and even against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, I know that we are a team now.

"But, outside, we need to improve and start with our mentality first."

Beating Kerala Blasters will be our biggest win: NorthEast United goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya

Annese was joined by NorthEast United star Arindam Bhattacharya for the press conference. The goalkeeper conceded that Jordan will be a huge miss, but is hopeful that Beitia can make an instant impact. He explained:

"Obviously, it is not easy when your captain is missing in a very important game, but I think, luckily for us, we got 10 days to prepare and we have prepared really well.

"We now have Beitia, who knows the league very well and has been in India for a long time. I think Beitia is there to help us and it is obviously motivation for us that we're playing in Kerala in front of such a huge crowd.

"If we can pull a good result, it will be a very good motivation for our team going forward. So, we're looking forward to it."

Bhattacharya is also positive that NorthEast United can cause an upset over Kerala Blasters in Kochi. He explained:

"Of course, we can [earn the three points]. The mood has changed and the players are feeling positive. We know how good it feels when you play a good game and earn three points.

"We have done that against ATK Mohun Magan in Kolkata and now we're looking forward to doing that in Kerala. It is not going to be an easy game, but we have prepared very well.

"If we can do our things right and play tactically like the coach has asked us to, I think we can pull a good result and it's going to be the biggest win for us in this season."

It now remains to be seen if NorthEast United can claim their second win of the ISL season against Ivan Vukomanovic's side on Sunday.

