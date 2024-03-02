NorthEast United FC announce the signing of goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh 

NorthEast United FC has officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh as a free agent on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Gurmeet was given the NOC from the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Player Status Committee, having put up a notice to Hyderabad FC for 'just cause termination' under Article 14bis of FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP).

The 24-year-old made his ISL debut for the Highlanders in March 2019 against Kerala Blasters and has so far represented the club in 10 matches. Gurmeet left NorthEast United FC to join Hyderabad FC in July 2021 and was a part of their squad that went on to clinch the 2021-22 Indian Super League title.

"Gurmeet Singh's addition will undoubtedly add immense value to our squad" - Juan Pedro Benali

Welcoming the new signing, an elated head coach Juan Pedro Benali said the club is looking forward to achieving great success together with the player. The Spaniard said about the new signing:

"We are thrilled to welcome Gurmeet Singh to NorthEast United FC. His addition to the squad will undoubtedly add immense value to our squad. We are confident that his presence will help us better our performance on the field, and we look forward to achieving great success together."

Considering the deal as a massive statement to the future of the club, CEO Mandar Tamhane, who described Gurmeet as 'a top-tier goalkeeper', stated:

"Securing Gurmeet Singh for a 4.5-year deal is a massive statement to the future of NorthEast United FC. Gurmeet is undeniably a top-tier goalkeeper and we are very happy to have him on board for the long term. We believe he will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian football, and the impact he will have on our club."

An excited Gurmeet admitted that it was 'truly special' for him to have returned to the club where he began his ISL journey.

"I am honored and excited to rejoin NorthEast United FC, the place where I made my professional debut. It's truly special to be back where it all started for me. It's a fantastic opportunity, and I am ready to give my all for the club and its supporters. The project here is very exciting and I am very proud to be part of it," he said.

NorthEast United FC are currently seventh in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 19 points from 16 matches, trailing the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC by a solitary point. Juan Pedro Benali's men will travel to Hyderabad to face the bottom-placed Nizams on Monday, March 4.