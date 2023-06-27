NorthEast United FC close to signing Redeem Tlang on a free transfer | ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC are on the verge of signing former FC Goa winger Redeem Tlang ahead of the 2023-24 season, Sportskeeda can exclusively confirm.

The 28-year-old's previous contract with the Gaurs ran out at the end of May this year, and a source close to the proceedings confirmed to Sportskeeda that NEUFC are confident of securing his signature.

Redeem was a pivotal figure in Goa's previous campaign, making 18 league appearances while scoring three goals and assisting twice.

A product of the Shillong Lajong youth academy, he quickly rose through the ranks at the club and made his I-League debut against Churchill Brothers in October 2013. During his nine-year spell with Lajong, the youngster had multiple loan stints at ISL clubs.

In the inaugural ISL season, Redeem Tlang made only one appearance, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin. He joined the Highlanders on a permanent basis ahead of the 2018-19 season, making 19 appearances throughout the season. With his explosiveness on the flanks, NorthEast United FC made it to the playoffs for the very first time that season.

In the summer transfer window of 2020, the Meghalaya-born winger joined FC Goa and went on to spend three seasons at the club, including a loan spell with Odisha FC. Now, the stars have aligned perfectly for Redeem Tlang to return to a club he called 'home' previously.

NorthEast United FC eyeing a complete overhaul in the upcoming 2023-23 season

After a couple of disastrous campaigns in the ISL, the time has come for NorthEast United FC to string together a response. The management has opted for a complete overhaul at the club with Mandar Tamhane, who was previously at Bengaluru FC, stepping in as their new CEO.

The Highlanders have recruited Spanish tactician Juan Pedro Benali as the club's new head coach. According to reports, they have also started making significant moves in the transfer window and Redeem Tlang will be a piece of that puzzle.

