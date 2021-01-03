NorthEast United FC coach Gerard Nus confident of good showing against ATK Mohun Bagan

NorthEast United FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan to close out the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. While ATKMB have been one of the most impressive sides this season, NorthEast United have improved a lot from the previous season.

Gerard Nus, the head coach of NorthEast United FC, has been at the center of the improvement. Speaking ahead of his side's game against ATKMB, Nus said that they are ready to prove that they can indeed break the defenses set up by Antonio Lopez Habas.

“No matter how well we prepare, they are going to be a really tough side that has lost only one game. It's going to be difficult. They only conceded three goals and if you concede only three goals from eight games, you know that they are doing a lot of good things. We are going to be ready and would like to prove those statistics wrong by increasing the number of goals conceded by them," the NorthEast United FC coach said.

With an injury to Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla not at his best, Gerard Nus said that consistency in front of the goal would be decisive in terms of winning points.

“On the offensive side of our game, we want to be consistently creative and keep our structure defensively, because if we do both things then we will get what we deserve, and more points. We are also the first team in terms of the number of goalscorers. We have five players who have scored goals for NorthEast United," Nus said.

We have to go step-by-step: Gerard Nus on NorthEast United FC's title-winning chances

The last time NorthEast United won a game was on December 5, when they thumped SC East Bengal 2-0. Since then, the club has drawn three matches and lost one. However, Gerard Nus isn't bothered by that slight dip in form and said that they are taking things step-by-step.

"Our main focus is on ATK Mohun Bagan but it's important to take it step-by-step. Of course, I want to win the ISL with NorthEast United but we have to go step-by-step. They have good players for sure. ATK Mohun Bagan is tactically a very good team and physically very strong," Gerard Nus concluded.