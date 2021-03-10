NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil proud of his players despite losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021 ISL semi-finals

NorthEast United FC bowed out of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season in the semi-final after losing 3-2 on aggregate to ATK Mohun Bagan. The Highlanders lost the second leg tie 2-1 after playing a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

David Williams and Manvir Singh scored a goal each for Mohun Bagan in the first and second half respectively. VP Suhair pulled one goal back later in the game. But, it wasn't enough to send NorthEast United FC through to the finals.

NorthEast United FC found themselves on the back foot in the first half with ATK Mohun Bagan dominating possession. However, things changed for the better after the teams changed sides. Speaking to the media after the match, Khalid Jamil said:

"In the first half, they (ATK Mohun Bagan) played very good. There was some miscommunication between our players. But, we solved the problem in the dressing room. So, in the second half, we got chances. But, I am proud of the players. They worked very hard."

NorthEast United FC took out Federico Gallego in the 70th minute and added Deshorn Brown to play with two strikers. However, apart from a goal from Suhair, nothing came out of it.

"In the half-time, there were many complaints. They played differently. I told them to stick with one plan. I told them to keep patience as we are going to put another striker and play attacking. So, we got one goal. But, it was bad luck that we lost the match 2-1," Jamil further added.

NorthEast United FC got a golden opportunity to equalize in the 83rd minute when they were presented with a penalty. ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose nudged Idrissa Sylla from behind and Luis Machado stepped up to take the spot-kick. The Portuguese sent the goalkeeper the wrong way but skied his effort.

"I don't want to say anything about this. Sometimes, it happens to the players. Sometimes, they score and sometime, they miss. I just want to say don't give up. You can try next time," Jamil spoke on Machado's missed penalty.

You must give confidence to Indian coaches: NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC fans want Khalid Jamil to continue with them for another season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

NorthEast United FC's performance under Khalid Jamil has been one of the highlights of this season's ISL. The former I-League winning manager guided the Highlanders from seventh position to a playoff spot. When asked if the Indian coaches are capable of leading an ISL side full-time, Jamil replied:

"You must give confidence to Indian coaches. Foreign coaches are good but Indian coaches are also capable. ATK (Mohun Bagan) have one of the best Indian coaches in the form of Sanjoy (Sen) sir. Derrick Pereira was also a good coach. They only need a chance. Now my future depends on whatever JB (Jaya Balan) sir says. If he tells me to continue, I will continue. Let's see afterwards."

