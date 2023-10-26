NorthEast United FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, October 26.

After an early goal from Daniel Chima Chuwku, Jamshedpur were poised for the win, only for NorthEast United to score twice in stoppage time and snatch the points away from the Red Miners.

Juan Pedro Benali was without the services of the influential Nestor Albiach, who was sidelined due to an injury. Brazilian striker Ibson Melo made his first start for the club, while Gani Nigan replaced the in-form Phalguni Singh in midfield.

Jamshedpur FC also made a couple of changes, with Provat Lakra and Nongdamba Naorem coming into the starting lineup ahead of Jitendra Singh and Doungel. Daniel Chima Chukwu earned a spot in the starting lineup after being left on the bench in the previous game against Punjab FC.

NorthEast United began the game on the front foot, with Romain Philippoteaux playing a pivotal role in their strong attacking performance. However, it was Jamshedpur who took the lead against the run of play in the 19th minute.

Alen Stevanovic was cynically brought down in the penalty box by Mirshad Michu, and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Chukwu stepped up to take the penalty, and although Michu saved his attempt, the forward made no mistake with the follow-up, putting the Red Miners in front.

Jamshedpur have conceded just one goal this season, and the reason behind it was certainly evident, as they were defensively resolute after scoring.

Despite NorthEast United’s dominance in possession, they couldn’t manage a single shot on target in the first half, highlighting Jamshedpur FC’s ability to limit chances. As the halftime whistle blew, the Red Miners held a slim lead.

NorthEast United FC secure thrilling victory in an action-packed second half

The Highlanders started the second half with more intent to play through Jamshedpur’s defense. They came close on two occasions, one during a set-piece opportunity where Asheer Akthar narrowly missed the target, and another when Ali Bemammer’s long-range attempt sailed over the crossbar.

NorthEast United continued to dominate the proceeding, dictating the pace of the game. However, nothing went their way, as Cooper’s men cleared away the danger time and again.

As the visitors effectively restricted opportunities in open play, NorthEast United FC found some success through set-pieces. In the dying moments of regular time, Miguel Zabaco’s header came agonizingly close to finding the back of the net, but Rehenesh Paramba made an important save.

The Red Miners slowed the game down, successfully withstanding the relentless pressure exerted by the hosts. Nevertheless, there was a late twist in the game when the hosts managed to equalize during stoppage time.

Ibson Melo’s cross was initially blocked by Laldinpuia, but the ball floated in the air and landed kindly at Zabaco’s feet, who found the back of the net to level the scores. Jamshedpur FC crumbled after conceding the equalizer, as they stunningly conceded a penalty within seconds of the goal.

Following a well-worked move, Laldinpuia was guilty of tripping Philippoteaux, and after taking his time, the referee made the decision to award a penalty. Ibson Melo took the responsibility and converted the spot-kick, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The incredible turnaround propelled NorthEast United FC to third place in the standings with eight points, while Jamshedpur FC remain in sixth place with five points to their name.