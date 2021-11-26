NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 0-0 draw in their ISL 2021-22 clash at the Fatorda Stadium. Chances were at a premium in a match that was largely uneventful, barring a few bright moments.

Neither side enjoyed too much time on the ball initially, with constant turnovers and hopeful clearances the norm in the opening 10 minutes. In fact, it took close to 18 minutes for this ISL encounter to really spark into life via a prolonged period of NorthEast United pressure. However, the Kerala Blasters dealt well with it. They stopped their opponents from getting a single shot away during the sequence.

The Highlanders did get the first chance of the game a few minutes later when Deshorn Brown was fouled just outside the penalty box. Hernan Santana stepped up to take the ensuing set-piece but sent the ball on to the roof of Albino Gomes' goal.

It was the Kerala Blasters who then received the best chance of the half. Adrian Luna won the ball back from NorthEast United with a brilliant tackle high up the pitch to send Jorge Diaz through on goal. The Argentine dribbled past two sliding tackles but put his shot harmlessly wide of the far-post with just the goalkeeper to beat.

That chance seemed to give the Tuskers some much-needed impetus. They piled the pressure on the Highlanders' defense in the final minutes of the half. However, NorthEast United dealt with it well to ensure Match 7 of the 2021-22 ISL season went into half-time goalless.

Kerala Blasters' woeful finishing allows NorthEast United to open their account in ISL 2021-22

The second half began in similar fashion to the first, with no gilt-edged opportunities falling to either side in the opening minutes. However, Kerala Blasters seemed to have deployed an evident tactical set-up to secure their first points of the new ISL season.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side chose to repeatedly bombard NorthEast United's left flank. This was because the Highlanders' left-back Gurjinder Singh was booked in the first half. Consequently, he would have to risk receiving a second yellow card if he made a recovery tackle.

The move almost paid rich dividends around 10 minutes into the second half. Vincy Barretto robbed the ball off a NorthEast United defender on the left and went past Pragyan Gogoi's hopeful lunge as well.

Barretto had only Subhashish Chowdhury in the opposite goal to beat, but unselfishly squared the ball to the onrushing Sahal Abdul Samad. Samad tried to finish the move off first-time with his weaker right foot, but instead sent the ball wide of a gaping goal.

For the second time on the night, Kerala Blasters were left to rue a fantastic opportunity to take the lead while NorthEast United barely held on. Samad's miss, however, seemed to momentarily help the Highlanders' defense re-focus as they thwarted the Tuskers for the next 20-odd minutes.

However, they were caught flat-footed again when Kerala Blasters substitutes Nishu Kumar and Alvaro Vazquez almost combined to devastating effect. Kumar, with space and time, placed a chipped cross right onto Vazquez's head. The latter placed a good header that looked destined to end in the bottom corner but was excellently saved by Chowdhury in goal.

The Kerala Blasters created yet another chance in stoppage-time as NorthEast United allowed Vazquez too much time on the ball. From just outside the box, the Spaniard took a touch before bending a fierce right-footed shot. Vazquez's strike was brilliant, but whistled just over and a tad wide of the crossbar.

That was the last chance as Match 7 of the 2021-22 ISL season between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters ended as a goalless stalemate. The stats from the game spoke volumes about the final result.

Both teams attempted 16 shots in total, out of which a mere three were on target, all by the Kerala Blasters. NorthEast United attempted six shots but managed zero on target in an alarmingly poor display in attack.

Both sides will be happy to have picked up their first points of the new ISL season. However, the Tuskers will know they should have gotten more than just a point. The Highlanders, on the other hand, will desperately need to improve after two poor displays to start the season.

Edited by Aditya Singh