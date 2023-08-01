NorthEast United sign winger Thoi Singh ahead of the upcoming season

NorthEast United have acquired the services of young winger Huidrom Thoi Singh from Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2023-24 season. The club announced the news on their social media handles on Tuesday, August 1.

NorthEast United FC tweeted the following:

"Huidrom Thoi Singh is a Highlander ❤️🤍🖤

#WelcomeThoi #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United"

Thoi is one of the many youngsters from the region who have signed for the Highlanders ahead of the season. In a sense, this is a homecoming of sorts for Thoi, as he was born in Manipur.

NorthEast United will continue to add to the journey he is on, after he was signed up by Bengaluru FC in 2021. A product of the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy, Thoi will feel that he can offer his best to NorthEast United.

The Guwahati-based club continue to rebuild post a disastrous 2022-23 ISL season, where they came last, amassing just five points.

"NorthEast United feels like home" - New signing Thoi Singh

The Golden Ball winner of the Reliance Foundation Development League 2023 (which is awarded to the Player of the Tournament), Thoi will find some familiarity at NorthEast United as fellow Blues Shighil Nambrath and Fredy Chawngthansanga, too, moved there recently.

Expressing his joy at joining NorthEast United FC, Thoi said in a club statement:

“I chose NorthEast United FC because it feels like home. It provides the perfect platform for me to show my abilities and grow as a player. This is a big step in my career, and I am determined to work hard to fulfil the challenges in front of me.”

NorthEast United FC Assistant Coach Naushad Moosa added his two cents:

"Thoi played a key part in both the seasons of the Reliance Foundation Development League, which Bengaluru FC won twice. He was also the best player in the most recent edition. He is an exceptional player, he is fast, technically good, and can play on both wings. He’ll be an invaluable addition to our squad."

NorthEast United have shuffled their backroom staff for the upcoming season, one of the major additions of which is CEO Mandar Tamhane. The former Bengaluru FC CEO, who was responsible for the scouting of Thoi, weighed in with his opinion as well.

He said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have such a talented youngster in our ranks. With our strong vision and nurturing environment, I am confident that Thoi will flourish and grow with the club, reaching new heights.”

NorthEast United start the season with their Durand Cup fixture against Shillong Lajong on August 4 in Guwahati, adding a local flavor to this tournament. They will be keen on shaping up nicely for the ISL as well, which is supposed to start in late September.