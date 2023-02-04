Jamshedpur FC convincingly defeated NorthEast United by two goals to nil at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, February 4.

The visitors took control of the proceedings from the first minute, with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas coming close to scoring. The Englishman hit the woodwork as he tried to curl the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

The Red Miners kept probing but lacked the final ball. The lack of quality was certainly visible as both sides battled hard in midfield. However, Jamshedpur FC took the lead in the 39th minute through Ritwik Das.

The Highlanders failed to clear Rafael Crivellaro’s corner, and it kindly fell to Daniel Chima Chukwu’s feet. His attempted hit found Das in the six-yard box, who had a simple tap-in to make it 1-0.

The Men of Steel completely dominated the half as they recorded eight shots compared to NorthEast United’s two. Aidy Boothroyd’s men had a deserving lead going into the break.

Jamshedpur FC secure a comfortable victory

NorthEast United had their first clear-cut chance of the second half. Pragyan Gogoi teed up Kule Mbombo, but the 26-year-old's shot deflected off the post and into the hands of goalkeeper Rehenesh TP.

Jamshedpur FC then had the opportunity to double the lead when they caught their opponents out with a quick corner. However, Crivellaro’s effort was parried away by Arindam. But after a period of sustained pressure, the Red Miners scored their second goal in the 57th minute. Crivellaro was once again involved and his through ball found Chukwu, who slotted it calmly into the net.

The Highlanders showed some fight after going two goals down. They tested Rehenesh on more than one occasion, but their struggles in front of the goal continued. The Red Miners slowed the tempo of the game and saw out the pressure from their opponents.

They secured all three points and Boothroyd will unquestionably be delighted with the performance. After adding fresh faces during the winter market, the Men of Steel are showing improvement and their victory will boost their confidence, without a doubt.

For NorthEast United, however, things aren’t going their way. They remain rock-bottom in the table, having conceded 45 goals this season and failing to create chances regularly. Head coach Vincenzo Annese has his work cut out, but they will look to finish the season on a high.

