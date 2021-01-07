"Not so happy with the transitions when we are working in defense" - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando | ISL 2020-21

FC Goa failed to pick up the all-important three points in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter against ten-man SC East Bengal. The closely-fought match finished in an entertaining 1-1 draw. The Gaurs now occupy the third position in the points table with 15 points, from their 10 matches.

Devendra scored his first goal for the club to cancel out Bright's opener in an entertaining draw at the Tilak Maidan. 🙌🏻#RiseAgain #SCEBFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/4sJcBRgHcl — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 6, 2021

SC East Bengal started the match by deploying five players in defense. Ankit Mukherjee, Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox, and Narayan Das occupied the positions from right to the left flank.

When asked if he was shocked with SC East Bengal's ultra-defensive approach, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando denied the suggestion. Speaking to the media after the match, he said:

"No, it wasn't surprising because we prepared the game with different plans about the opponent. In this case, I am very happy because in the first half we found spaces and created some opportunities."

Danny Fox was given his marching orders in the 54th minute for a mistimed challenge on FC Goa's Alexander Romario Jesuraj. Looking to force the issue, Juan Ferrando brought in Alberto Noguera and the Spaniard combined well with Jorge Ortiz Mendoza to create chances for the Gaurs.

However, that left acres of space behind the FC Goa backline and SC East Bengal took advantage to score the opening goal of the match through Bright Enobakhare. Reacting to the change in formation, Ferrando said:

"After the red card, we decided to exploit space with two No.10s. But, we didn't have enough success because in the transition and other times, we lost the ball and created opportunities for them. One goal (which we scored) was of course good. But, I am not so happy with the transitions when we are working in defense."

"We should not think much about first round," says FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando

SC East Bengal's Bright Enobakhare goes past an FC Goa player (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa became the first ISL side to play ten matches and will begin their next round of matches from 14th of January when they take on Jamshedpur FC.

"It's important to forget this game and prepare for the next. We should not think much about what happened in the first round. It's necessary to improve because from the next week, we start with the second round. It's very important to not repeat the same mistakes," Ferrando concluded.